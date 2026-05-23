One Missing MCU Star’s Avengers Future is Confusing After Latest Comments

In what became a bit of a trend during the latter half of the Multiverse Saga, the MCU began introducing characters with a ton of promise in their post-credit scenes. But those newly introduced characters usually never went further than that, with a one-and-done appearance that fizzled out. But one character in particular that appeared at the end of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness has been at the center of more than a few rumors about a potential return in Avengers: Doomsday.

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And Charlize Theron isn’t helping shed any light on whether Clea, the character she portrayed, will be back for more, instead preferring to keep things purposefully vague. But there are tons of rumors that both Doctor Strange and Clea will be back—this time allied with Doctor Doom, thanks to the corruption of Strange’s third eye, making him easier to convince of Doom’s approach on how to save the Multiverse. Speaking with Elle on projects she will and won’t be returning for, Theron said that she was “not the person to ask” about her potential appearance in Avengers: Doomsday.

Both Theron and Cumberbatch Are Being Coy About Returning to the MCU

It’s not unexpected that Theron isn’t speaking to whether or not she’ll be in the movie. Tessa Thompson, who played Valkyrie, was equally tight-lipped over whether or not her character would be popping up in Doomsday. Even Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange, has been vague about whether or not he’ll be in the film at all. But appearances by both of them would easily lend more credence to the rumored third Doctor Strange film—especially considering the gravity surrounding her appearance, and the news she brought Strange about his actions ripping a portal through the dark dimension.

Doomsday is currently set to be the largest ensemble film from the MCU to date. The staggering list of stars includes the cast of The Fantastic Four, which consists of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn. Former X-Men stars Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Alan Cumming are also returning. And, obviously, we can count on seeing the main Avengers cast back as well, including Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Mabel Cadena, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Paul Rudd, Robert Downey Jr., Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, and Hannah John-Kamen. Channing Tatum, Deadpool & Wolverine star, will also be back.

Do you think we’ll be seeing Charlize Theron in Doomsday? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what’s cooking over there.