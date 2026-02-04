Paramount+ Just Added a Criminal Minds Star’s Underrated 2010s Horror Movie

The horror genre is filled with overlooked, underappreciated hidden gems, movies that, despite being pretty good, fly under the radar and never get the love they deserve. A 2010s horror movie starring a Criminal Minds fan favorite falls into that hidden gem category, but fans now have the chance to rediscover it after the film joined the Paramount+ streaming catalog this month.

We’re talking about 68 Kill. Directed and written by Trent Haaga, the movie stars Criminal Minds’ very own Spencer Reid, Matthew Gray Gubler, opposite AnnaLynne McCord in a story about a heist gone wrong. The film, based on Bryan Smith’s novel of the same name, failed to garner much attention when it was released in 2017 despite earning an honorable 67% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and only grossed approximately $135,000 from domestic video sales. 68 Kill has mostly remained overlooked ever since, but Paramount+ fans can now give it a shot after it joined the streaming platform on February 4th.

Matthew Gray Gubler’s 68 Kill Is a Blood-Spattered Heist You Need To See

If you’re looking for a Tarantino-esque grindhouse movie, then 68 Kill needs to be on your watchlist. The film centers around Chip, a naïve trailer-dwelling sewage worker who is head over heels infatuated with his volatile girlfriend, Liza, and agrees to help her steal $68,000 from her landlord. When she asks him to help her steal $68,000 from her landlord, he easily agrees, but things don’t go quite as planned. What follows is an off-the-rails, bloody, terrifying, and chaotic ride that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

68 Kill is an absolute roller coaster of insanity, a mashup of the lovers-on-the-run dynamic of True Romance, the high-octane frantic pacing of Crank, and the extreme, stylized violence of Natural Born Killers. It’s the type of movie that, despite its overlooked status, will keep you glued to the screen in anticipation of what comes next. Under Haaga’s direction, the movie creates an atmosphere of organized chaos and becomes a modern take on ’70s-style grindhouse cinema that delivers a fast-paced, visceral, and ultra-violent experience for viewers. The over-the-top film balances that extreme and satisfyingly gross violence with plenty of humorous moments, and Gubler delivers a highly engaging performance that marks a complete departure from his Criminal Minds role. The film is also just a pretty solid adaptation that fans of Smith’s novel will enjoy.

