Paramount+ Just Added a Cult Classic Horror Comedy (And There’s a Sequel on the Way)

There’s something special about the horror comedy genre. From Shaun of the Dead to Cabin in the Woods, the ability for a movie to find a harmony between the extremes of laughter and fear results in a ridiculously fun emotional rollercoaster that keeps viewers coming back for more. Just six months before one of the best horror comedy franchises returns after a decade-long absence, Paramount+ just started streaming a cult classic in the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ahead of the premiere of Scary Movie 6 next year, Paramount+ added Scary Movie 2 to its streaming library on December 1st. The movie hit theaters just a year after the successful franchise launch in 2000 and follows a group of college students who are tricked into spending the night at Hell House, a haunted mansion where they are seduced and scared by a poltergeist. Keenen Ivory Wayans returned to direct the film, with Shawn Wayans and Marlon Wayans writing and also starring alongside returning cast members Anna Faris and Regina Hall.

Why You Should Watch Scary Movie 2

Play video

Scary Movie 2 didn’t quite live up to the first, even earning a significantly lower critic score on Rotten Tomatoes of just 13% compared to the original’s 51%, but it was still a solid entry to the franchise. The movie continued the original’s trend of expertly satirizing iconic horror titles, only it shifted its target away from slashers and to supernatural movies like The Haunting, The Amityville Horror, The Exorcist, and Poltergeist, perfectly pairing it with a cohesive and hilarious plot to match. The entire film is filled with unapologetically crude and absurd humor, leading to iconic moments like the dinner scene and lines like “take my strong hand,” helping it gain a cult following over the years.

Scary Movie 2 marked the final franchise installment for the Wayans brothers, who more than two decades later are set to return to the franchise for the upcoming Scary Movie 6. Marlon and Shawn are turning to both star in and write the movie, while Keenan is assisting on the script. The movie, which is already spoofing other films with its official Scary MoVIe title, is also bringing back Faris and Hall as Cindy and Brenda, as well as Chris Elliott as Hanson. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on June 12, 2026. Plot details haven’t been released at this time.

What’s New on Paramount+?

Scary Movie 2 was one of the first arrivals to Paramount+ this December, joining the platform alongside a long list of other fresh titles, including the horror films Disturbia and The Ring. Outside of scary movies, Paramount+ is now also streaming fan favorites like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Coneheads, Forrest Gump, GoodFellas, Inglourious Basterds, and Paddington. The streamer also stocked several holiday movies in its library for the season, giving subscribers streaming access to A Christmas Carol (1984), Ernest Saves Christmas, and both the 1947 and 1994 versions of Miracle on 34th Street, as well as Adam Sandler’s Hanukkah movie Eight Crazy Nights.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!