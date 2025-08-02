Paramount+ Just Added One of the Best Thrillers of All Time

Paramount+ has just added one of the best thrillers of all time, and a movie that many consider one of the great cult-classics of all time. Paramount recently updated the Paramount+ streaming library with a variety of movies and TV shows for the month of August 2025. Meanwhile, there are more additions set to trickle in as the month progresses. Perhaps the standout addition across the entirety of the month is a 2007 mystery crime thriller from director David Fincher, one of the great directors of all time, especially within the thriller genre. His resume includes the likes of Se7en, Fight Club, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Gone Girl, Mank, The Social Network, Alien 3, The Killer, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Panic Room, and Zodiac. Suffice to say, Fincher has a few all-time classics.

Those who are not familiar with Fincher’s work can now start remedying this if they have a Paramount+ subscription, because Paramount+ just added Zodiac. Back in 2007, when Zodiac was released, it was notably snubbed by the Oscars. However, not only does it boast a large cult-following, but it can often be found on best movies lists across the Internet, particularly about the thriller genre specifically.

Upon release, Zodiac earned a 90 on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the highest-rated movies of 2007. It did not pair this critical acclaim with box office success though. The thriller was made on a budget thought to be somewhere between $65 million and $85 million. Meanwhile, at the box office it only posted $84.7 million. If it made any money, it was not very much.

The lack of success at the box office, combined with it being snubbed by many award shows that year, has cemented it firmly as one of the great cult-classics of the 21st century.

“Based on the true story of the notorious serial killer and the intense manhunt he inspired, Zodiac is a superbly crafted thriller form the director of Se7en and Panic Room,” reads an official pitch of the movie from Paramount. “Featuring an outstanding ensemble cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Chloë Sevigny, Zodiac is a searing and singularly haunting examination of twin obsessions: one man’s desire to kill and another’s quest for the truth.”

How long Zodiac will be available with a Paramount+ subscription we do not know. Per usual, Paramount does not disclose this information. That said, those that decide to check out the crime thriller should anticipate a runtime of 157 minutes and a R rating for graphic violence, gore, profanity, drug and alcohol use, and sexual references.

