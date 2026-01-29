Paul Dano Breaks Silence on Quentin Tarantino’s Brutal Criticism of Him With the Perfect Response

While last year saw the release of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair in theaters, this wasn’t the only news surrounding director Quentin Tarantino. In discussing the film, There Will Be Blood, the creator of such films as Reservoir Dogs, Jackie Brown, and Pulp Fiction wasn’t too high on actor Paul Dano in his part during the film. Ever since, fans have been waiting to see if The Batman’s Riddler would respond in kind to the harsh comments made by Tarantino. Well, the day has finally arrived wherein Dano has responded in a fashion that is far different than Quentin’s, doing so in a way that might have given the actor the high ground in the initial one-sided feud.

Thanks to an event held at the Sundance Film Festival honoring the twentieth anniversary of Little Miss Sunshine, Dano was in attendance and discussed the jab from Tarantino. Paul noted that he was happy to see the social media response that offered him support, while saying that support was far better than anything he might have shared, “That was really nice. I was also incredibly grateful that the world spoke up for me, so I didn’t have to.” Ironically enough, Little Miss Sunshine co-star Toni Collette shared far harsher words directed at Tarantino, “Are we really going there? F*** that guy! He must’ve been high… it was just confusing. Who does that?”

The Dano/Tarantino War Explained

Originally, Tarantino had some harsh words for Dano’s performance alongside Daniel Day-Lewis in There Will Be Blood, saying, “Obviously, it’s supposed to be a two-hander. But it’s also drastically obvious that it’s not a two-hander. [Dano] is weak sauce, man. He is the weak sister. [Daniel] is eating him [alive]. Austin Butler would have been wonderful in that role. He’s just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy. Daniel Day-Lewis shows that he doesn’t need a strong foil. The movie needs it. He doesn’t need anything. It’s supposed to be a two-hander, and it’s not! … you put him with the weakest f***ing actor in SAG? The limpest d*** in the world?”

Quentin Tarantino had originally planned to create one more movie, The Movie Critic, but had allegedly scrapped the plans for the film that was originally touted as his last. Coming down the pike for the legendary director is The Adventures of Cliff Booth, a spin-off of the film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. While Taranino is taking on writing duties, David Fincher will helm the project as a director for the Netflix project.

As for Paul Dano, it has yet to be revealed if he will be reprising his role as the Riddler for the upcoming Batman sequel that will land in theaters next year. The first film of the Robert Pattinson movie saw Edward Nashton survive his encounter with the Dark Knight. With the likes of the Penguin, the Joker, and Two-Face rumored to appear, Gotham City might have some major problems heading its way.

