Paul Rudd Connects Ghostbusters And Marvel In A Baskin Robbins Cinematic Universe
The latest teaser for Ghostbusters: Afterlife has fans thinking Paul Rudd exists in one universe where Ghostbusters and Marvel co-exist. That's because the new teaser for Ghostbusters: Afterlife features Paul Rudd going out for some routine shopping at a local grocery store - where he quickly finds himself caught up in a supernatural experience. However, before Rudd's character is taking on a batch of mini Stay-Puft Marshmallow men, he takes a detour to the frozen desserts section of the store, where he comes into contact with a familiar ice cream brand: Baskin Robbins.
The ice cream maker is Paul Rudd's old foe from Marvel's Ant-Man franchise. In the first film, Rudd's character, Scott Lang, gets out of prison and tries to get a job at Baskin Robbins - only to find out that Baskin Robbins has more stringent recruiting standards than the CIA.
Check out how fans are now claiming that Marvel and Ghostbusters actually exist in a shared Baskin Robbins Universe:
Baskin Robbins Always Finds Out
🤣🤣😂😂🤣 love this clip. Him standing in front of Baskin Robbins reminds me of the Ant-man Movie. pic.twitter.com/YSRRvGBuvS— Ms. D 💋 (@DeadZombie_girl) April 7, 2021
The classic line from Ant-Man. Never stops being true.prevnext
Welcome to the Baskin Robbins Universe
its paul rudd and baskin robbins universe pic.twitter.com/u5TwEnLLiD— (shiv) (@A24YOUSSEF) April 7, 2021
Starring Paul Rudd, the ageless.prevnext
Can't Escape This Universe
Even in another universe, Paul Rudd can't escape Baskin Robbins without disasterous effects. https://t.co/nrfblJ8dKk— ⛰️Rocky Mountain Moose⛰️ (@MooseMcG) April 7, 2021
Paul Rudd is locked in a movie universe hell, of 36 flavors.prevnext
The Haunting of Baskin
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' digging up those painful memories 🍨 pic.twitter.com/VytvEWmaXh— Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 7, 2021
Paul Rudd is experiencing the ghosts of the past in this Ghostbusters: Afterlife scene.prevnext
The Rudd - Robins Connection
Baskin Robbins always causing problems for Paul Rudd... https://t.co/Q3wrY6Ezfw— William Lee (@WillDLeeEsq) April 7, 2021
Is Paul Rudd sponsored by Baskin-Robbins? 😂 https://t.co/Ybnuixdrrt— Beatrice (@beatricewhoran) April 7, 2021
Either Baskin Robbins is gunning for Paul Rudd, or they have one hell of a secret alliance going. We'd believe either.prevnext
Baskin Robbins: Put Some Respect On Its Name
April 7, 2021
T.I. tried to warn ya'll. Better listen.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters on November 11th.prevnext
The Real Agenda
i am now craving baskin-robbins— SonicFan91 (@sonicfan91yt) April 7, 2021
Maybe this has been the real goal, all along. Check every other Paul Rudd movie, quick.prev