Paul Rudd Connects Ghostbusters And Marvel In A Baskin Robbins Cinematic Universe

By Kofi Outlaw

The latest teaser for Ghostbusters: Afterlife has fans thinking Paul Rudd exists in one universe where Ghostbusters and Marvel co-exist. That's because the new teaser for Ghostbusters: Afterlife features Paul Rudd going out for some routine shopping at a local grocery store - where he quickly finds himself caught up in a supernatural experience. However, before Rudd's character is taking on a batch of mini Stay-Puft Marshmallow men, he takes a detour to the frozen desserts section of the store, where he comes into contact with a familiar ice cream brand: Baskin Robbins.

The ice cream maker is Paul Rudd's old foe from Marvel's Ant-Man franchise. In the first film, Rudd's character, Scott Lang, gets out of prison and tries to get a job at Baskin Robbins - only to find out that Baskin Robbins has more stringent recruiting standards than the CIA.

Check out how fans are now claiming that Marvel and Ghostbusters actually exist in a shared Baskin Robbins Universe:

Baskin Robbins Always Finds Out

The classic line from Ant-Man. Never stops being true. 

Welcome to the Baskin Robbins Universe

Starring Paul Rudd, the ageless. 

Can't Escape This Universe

Paul Rudd is locked in a movie universe hell, of 36 flavors. 

The Haunting of Baskin

Paul Rudd is experiencing the ghosts of the past in this Ghostbusters: Afterlife scene. 

The Rudd - Robins Connection

Either Baskin Robbins is gunning for Paul Rudd, or they have one hell of a secret alliance going. We'd believe either. 

Baskin Robbins: Put Some Respect On Its Name

T.I. tried to warn ya'll. Better listen.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters on November 11th. 

The Real Agenda

Maybe this has been the real goal, all along. Check every other Paul Rudd movie, quick. 

