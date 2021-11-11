Paul Rudd Connects Ghostbusters And Marvel In A Baskin Robbins Cinematic Universe

The latest teaser for Ghostbusters: Afterlife has fans thinking Paul Rudd exists in one universe where Ghostbusters and Marvel co-exist. That's because the new teaser for Ghostbusters: Afterlife features Paul Rudd going out for some routine shopping at a local grocery store - where he quickly finds himself caught up in a supernatural experience. However, before Rudd's character is taking on a batch of mini Stay-Puft Marshmallow men, he takes a detour to the frozen desserts section of the store, where he comes into contact with a familiar ice cream brand: Baskin Robbins.

The ice cream maker is Paul Rudd's old foe from Marvel's Ant-Man franchise. In the first film, Rudd's character, Scott Lang, gets out of prison and tries to get a job at Baskin Robbins - only to find out that Baskin Robbins has more stringent recruiting standards than the CIA.

Check out how fans are now claiming that Marvel and Ghostbusters actually exist in a shared Baskin Robbins Universe: