Peacock Reveals Beast Streaming Premiere Date





Beast is coming to Peacock sooner than you think and NBCUniversal revealed the big date. Idris Elba will be squaring off against that lion on October 7th. So, not very long until you get to see the wild movie yourself. Peacock has quietly been bringing a lot of surprising theatrical releases to the service like Jurassic World Dominion, The Black Phone, and Minions: The Rise of Gru. If you're in for some scares that are not of the slasher variety, Beast could make a lot of sense this weekend. In the movie, Elba's Dr. Nate Daniels travels to a South American game reserve with he and his family come under attack from a lion. Flanked by Martin Battles (Sharito Copley), he'll have to find a way to save his two teenage daughters and make it out alive.

Brandon Davis from Comicbook.com managed to sit down with the actor earlier this year to ponder which of his former characters would make it out of this situation. Elba responded that it would have to be John Luther. The star is well-aware of how beloved Luther is in our cultural memory and decided to lean into that. "Definitely John Luther," Elba revealed. "Oh, he wouldn't be worried, he'd be like, 'Ah, come on.'"

"Man, I mean, obviously no lions in this, but it was definitely, we had to really pay attention," he added. "This is a fantastical story, lions don't attack human beings in this way, but we wanted to make it realistic. I was really keen to make a film that just plucked audiences from wherever they're sitting and threw them into this family's predicament right there. So it was interesting, it was really hard work as well."

Here's how Universal describes the tense action movie: "Idris Elba (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Suicide Squad) stars in a pulse-pounding new thriller about a father and his two teenage daughters who find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the savannah has but one apex predator."

"Elba plays Dr. Nate Daniels, a recently widowed husband who returns to South Africa, where he first met his wife, on a long-planned trip with their daughters to a game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley, Russian Doll series, Maleficent), an old family friend and wildlife biologist. But what begins as a journey of healing jolts into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of blood-thirsty poachers who now sees all humans as the enemy, begins stalking them. Iyana Halley (The Hate U Give, This is Us series) plays Daniels' 18-year-old daughter, Meredith, and Leah Sava Jeffries (Rel series, Empire series) plays his 13-year-old, Norah."

