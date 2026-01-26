Peacock Is About To Lose a Hidden Gem Animated Movie From the 2010s

Peacock has a vast library of TV shows and movies that span just about every genre imaginable, but amid that great mix, the NBCUniversal platform has easily established itself as a major, family-friendly hub for animated movies. Peacock’s animated content catalog spans from DreamWorks and Illumination to Peacock originals and includes everything from How to Train Your Dragon to Despicable Me. After growing that lineup even further in January with the arrival of All Dogs Go to Heaven, Shark Tale, Shrek Forever After, and more, Peacock is about to lose a criminally underrated animated movie.

After arriving on the platform on January 1st, DreamWorks’ 2019 animated adventure film Abominable is already on the “leaving Peacock soon” list, meaning it will most likely depart by the end of the month. The film was written and directed by Jill Culton and stars Chloe Bennet as the voice of Yi, a violin-playing teenager grappling with her father’s death by isolating herself from her friends and family. After discovering a young Yeti on her roof, she embarks on a 2,000-mile journey across China to reunite him with his family, helping her process her grief along the way.

DreamWorks’ Abominable Is a Heartwarming Animated Adventure You Need To See

“Warmer than a Yeti hug” is how ComicBook described Abominable, the type of movie where “once you get wrapped up” in its “loving embrace, there’s a good chance you won’t want to leave.” Even overlooking the stunning visuals and animation, things that are hallmarks of DreamWorks films, Abominable still shines thanks to its surprising emotional depth. The movie manages to balance its familiar, magical adventure with an exploration of loss and the healing journey and themes of grief, family, and connection, making it a bittersweet watch that both kids and adults can enjoy.

Unfortunately, Abominable had a monumental hill to climb. It followed other forgettable creatures in the snow movies like Smallfoot and Norm of the North and was released amid a wave of highly anticipated animated films in 2019 like Toy Story 4, Frozen II, and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, and it easily got buried in the mix. Despite its “Certified Fresh” critic score on Rotten Tomatoes of 83% and a “Verified Hot” audience rating of 95%, making it a Top 20 DreamWorks film, the movie only grossed $188 million worldwide, which, while impressive, still put it in the bottom half of DreamWorks’ box office rankings, and it’s largely been forgotten in the years since.

Where to Stream Abominable After It Leaves Peacock?

Abominable may become as elusive as the fabled Yeti itself. The movie doesn’t currently stream outside of Peacock, so it’s possible Abominable may be set to stop streaming altogether after its departure from the NBCUniversal streamer. The movie has appeared on different streaming platforms over the years, and the streaming landscape is constantly shifting, so fans may be able to catch it on a different service at some point in the future, but only time will tell. In the meantime, fans hoping to watch Abominable still have some time left to catch it on Peacock, and the film will still be available to rent or buy online.

