Peacock Just Added a 2020s Action Blockbuster Ahead of Sequel

Action movies definitely aren’t a dying breed in theaters. The genre continues to produce some of the most popular, profitable films and deliver intense stunts, high-octane action, and visual spectacles in movies like John Wick: Chapter 4 and Godzilla Minus One. Peacock subscribers can now stream a major action blockbuster of the 2020s after it joined the NBCUniversal streamer this March, and there’s a sequel on the way.

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As fans wait for Fast Forever to cruise into theaters in 2028, they can pass the time by streaming Fast X on Peacock. Louis Leterrier’s blockbuster action film, one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023, started streaming on the NBCUniversal streamer on March 15th. The film is the 11th installment in the iconic Fast & Furious franchise and a sequel to F9. It follows Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto as he fights to protect his family from Dante Reyes, the vengeful son of a drug kingpin killed in Fast Five who has launched a global, high-stakes plot to destroy everything Dom loves. The film brings back franchise stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, and Sung Kang alongside newcomers like Jason Momoa and Brie Larson.

Fast X Was a Massive Success for the Action-Packed Fast & Furious Saga

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The Fast & Furious franchise is the type of film series that delivers hit after hit, and Fast X was no different. The franchisee has quickly evolved from a niche street-racing story into a globe-trotting action spectacle that is not only Universal’s biggest franchise but also the eighth highest-grossing film series of all time, and Fast X unsurprisingly crashed into theaters and onto the box office charts. Although the film’s estimated net production budget of $378 million made it the sixth-most expensive film ever made, Fast X’s massive $714 million worldwide box office haul made it the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2023.

In terms of critical success, Fast X’s rotten 56% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes puts it in the bottom half of the franchise’s rankings, but the film was a hit with audiences and holds an 84% Popcornmeter score, one of the series’ highest. The movie delivers the exact over-the-top, turn-your-brain-off action fun fans expect from Fast & Furious, with non-stop physics-defying stunts, car-based combat, and fiery explosions that keep viewers on the edges of their seats. The movie is really fun blockbuster entertainment at its best, with spectacular, high-octane set pieces that bring the globetrotting adventure to life and plenty of nostalgic throwbacks to Fast Five. Momoa is also a welcome addition to the franchise, his portrayal of the villain Dante Reyes delivering plenty of chaos and energy to the film.

What’s New on Peacock?

Fast X is the latest movie to drive into Peacock’s streaming library this March following earlier releases like Burn After Reading, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, John Wick: Chapter 4, and The Other Guys. The streamer has one more major upcoming arrival, with Wicked: For Good set to make its streaming debut on March 20th.

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