Peacock Users Have Just Days Left To Stream an Animated Sequel That’s Even Better Than the First

Peacock users are running out of time to stream a 2020s animated sequel that managed to surpass the original in a big way. The NBCUniversal streamer has spent the past few weeks adding plenty of great TV shows and movies to its catalog, and as it prepares to roll out other additions like all 15 seasons of Supernatural and Despicable Me 4, a hit animated movie is about to get the boot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Illumination’s Sing 2 is about to leave Peacock. The movie, a follow-up to 2016’s Sing, follows beloved koala Buster Moon and his all-star animal performers as they take their show to the glittering entertainment capital of the world, Redshore City. But the dazzling lights and big stage aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, and Buster Moon must get a reclusive rock legend to perform with them all while facing pressure from a demanding entertainment tycoon. Peacock hasn’t announced an exact departure date for Sing 2, but the movie is currently listed in the streamer’s “leaving Peacock soon” section, which typically means listed titles will depart by the end of the current month.

Sing 2 Is Sing 1 on a Grander Scale

Play video

Sing 2 wasn’t as big of a commercial success as Sing 1, earning about $408 million worldwide compared to the original’s massive $634 million box office haul, but it swept the original when it came to reception. While Sing 1 earned a respectable 71% critic score and 73% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, its predecessor outperformed it with a 72% critic score and “Verified Hot” and near-perfect 98% audience rating.

The movie brought all that fans loved about the first, including a fun story filled with heart and charm and catchy tunes, but with a much grander scale. The movie centers itself on a higher-stakes plot as it moves from a local theater competition to the massive stage of the Crystal Tower Theater in Redshore City, delivering higher pressure and more intense conflict, vibrant production numbers, and a fantastic soundtrack with hits from artists like Elton John and The Weeknd. The movie explodes with vibrant colors and beautiful set designs that make the city and performances pop and expands its cast with great additions like Bono, Pharrell Williams, and Tori Kelly.

Sing 2 is feel-good entertainment that the entire family can enjoy and was so successful that a third movie has been ordered. Sing 3 was announced to be “deep in development” back in April 2023, Illumination Entertainment founder Chris Meledandri confirmed to Variety. Further details, including a plot and release date, haven’t been announced, but Meledandri did say that the upcoming film “will involve characters from the original cast, but it will take us into a new world.”

Where to Stream Sing 2 After It Leaves Peacock?

Sing 2 currently only streams on Peacock, meaning that when it departs the NBCUniversal streamer, it may leave streaming altogether. The movie isn’t currently scheduled to join a rival platform this December, but it could move to a different streaming service in January or sometime after that. In the meantime, Sing 2 is still available to stream on Peacock for the time being and is also available to rent or purchase online.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!