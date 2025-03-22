One of 2024’s Most Popular Movies Streaming For First Time via Peacock

One of the most popular, and somewhat contentious, movies of 2024 is streaming for the first time via Peacock, and right now, only via Peacock. The 2024 movie, in question, posted the fifth biggest performance at the global box office last year, behind only Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, Moana 2, and Despicable Me 4, in that order. Meanwhile, the movie has scores of 88% and 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, the former representative of how it performed with critics while the later representative of how it performed with the general audience. Matching this, it grossed $739.5 million on a budget of $150 million.

Now, roughly four months after it premiered in theaters, the movie from Universal Pictures and director Jon M. Chu — which stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande — is streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Those that have not seen the movie should prepare to tune in for 160 minutes and expect a PG rating, with the latter for both “scary action” and “brief suggestive material.” Of course, even the best home theater set up is unlikely to match the experience of seeing the movie in theaters, however, with its sequel, Wicked: For Good, set to release on November 21, 2025, now is a good time to dive into the film.

“Wizard of Oz fans may balk at some of the forced connectivity present in some of Wicked’s plot, as some of the prequel elements do border on providing answers to questions we never needed to know, but even with that as a minor hindrance, the level of craft that has gone into bringing this to life is undeniable,” reads a snippet from our own official review of the movie. “The movie version of Wicked doesn’t take anything away from the stage show; instead, Chu’s film enhances the original musical at nearly every turn.”

For those interested in streaming the movie, but that don’t have a Peacock subscription there are two plans available. First is the Premium plan, which costs $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year. This is the standard tier. Then there is the Premium Plus plan, which costs $13.99 a month or $139.99 a year. The major difference with this plan is it removes ads.

