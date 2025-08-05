Peaky Blinders’ Missing Villain Is a Disappointing Blow for the Upcoming Movie

British crime drama series Peaky Blinders established a loyal, dedicated fanbase before it went off the air in 2022. Fans of the series appreciate the strong writing, standout performances from a talented ensemble cast, and the top-notch production design. Naturally, those who connected with the show were ecstatic to learn that Netflix is in development on a Peaky Blinders feature film adaptation called The Immortal Man. The upcoming spinoff picture will feature the return of Cillian Murphy as lead character Thomas Shelby, along with several other familiar faces set to reprise their roles from the beloved series. Sadly, we’ve recently gotten word that not everyone from the program will feature in the Netflix adaptation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Actor Sam Claflin recently revealed that his fan-favorite character won’t be making a return appearance in The Immortal Man.

Sam Claflin Won’t Return for Netflix’s Peaky Blinders Film The Immortal Man

Claflin joined the series in Season 5 as antagonistic character Oswald Mosley, the founding father of the British Union of Fascists. He is based on the real-life politician of the same name and serves as the core antagonist for Season 5. Claflin continued his role thereafter, staying with the series until its cancellation following the conclusion of Season 6. Though many fans held out hope that we might see Claflin reprise the role in the upcoming Netflix film, the actor finally broke his silence in an interview with Metro.

“I don’t know that I should not say anything, and keep the speculation going…,” Claflin began. “But no, sadly, I’ll share – I’m not in the film, though, I’m so excited as a fan of the series.”

This is disappointing news, for sure. Claflin makes a great addition to the cast and stands out as especially memorable because of his status as based on a real person of historical significance. Not to mention, the actor’s portrayal resonated with fans thanks to the way Claflin brings the character to life as both reprehensible and charming. However, his absence from the upcoming adaptation makes a certain amount of sense. The film is expected to take place during World War II, a time when Mosley was decidedly less influential.

Disappointing news aside, lead actor Murphy isn’t the only returning cast member, not by a long shot. We also know that Stephen Graham will reprise his role as Hayden Stagg; Sophie Rundle is confirmed to return as Ada; Ned Dennehy will be back as Charlie Strong; Ian Peck is set to return as Curly; and Packy Lee will be back to portray Johnny Dogs. New confirmed cast members include Barry Keoghan and Rebecca Ferguson.

While it’s a disappointment that Claflin won’t be returning for the upcoming film, his absence makes sense when taking everything into account. Will you be checking out The Immortal Man when it hits screens? Make sure to let us know in the comments section.