7 Things You Need to Remember Before Wednesday Season 2

The first season of Netflix’s Wednesday became a global phenomenon, reintroducing audiences to the Addams Family’s morbid daughter and turning her into a pop culture icon for a new generation. The series masterfully blended a high school setting with a gothic murder mystery, as Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) was sent to Nevermore Academy, a school for supernatural outcasts. While there, she was forced to navigate new relationships, uncover a conspiracy tied to her own family, and hunt down a monstrous killer known as the Hyde. The result was a massive streaming success that captivated viewers with its sharp writing and a star-making central performance.

The finale of Wednesday Season 1 tied up its main plotlines, revealing the identities of both the Hyde and its sinister master, but it left the door wide open for the future. The wait for the highly anticipated second season is almost over, as Netflix has announced a two-part release, with the first batch of four episodes set to premiere on August 6, 2025. Before Wednesday graces our screens again, it is the perfect time to look back at the key events from the explosive first season that are guaranteed to shape what comes next. Here are seven things you need to remember before Wednesday Season 2.

1) Wednesday and Her Friends Saved Nevermore Academy From Destruction

Image courtesy of Netflix

The climax of Season 1 saw the resurrection of Joseph Crackstone (William Houston), Jericho’s fanatical founder, who sought to burn down Nevermore Academy and eradicate all outcasts. After being stabbed and left for dead, Wednesday was saved by the spirit of her ancestor, Goody Addams, and returned to face the villain. However, she did not fight alone. The finale reinforced the season’s central theme of found family, as Wednesday’s friends proved crucial in the final battle.

The fight was a collective effort that showcased how much Wednesday’s relationships had grown. Bianca (Joy Sunday) used her fencing skills to wound Crackstone, giving Wednesday the opening she needed to stab his black heart. Before that, Xavier (Percy Hynes White) created a vital distraction with his bow and arrow. Even Eugene (Moosa Mostafa) played a pivotal role, sending his swarms of bees to incapacitate the true villain, Laurel Gates (Christina Ricci), after Crackstone was defeated. Wednesday may have been the hero of the prophecy, but she only succeeded with her friends by her side.

2) Enid Has Wolfed Out

Image courtesy of Netflix

One of the most satisfying character arcs in Wednesday Season 1 belonged to Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), Wednesday’s bubbly werewolf roommate. For the entire season, Enid struggled with her inability to “wolf out,” facing pressure from her family and her own insecurities about not living up to her lycanthropic potential. Still, the season allowed her to walk the road towards self-acceptance, and her friendship with Wednesday, though unlikely, was central to her growth.

Enid’s journey reached its triumphant conclusion during the finale’s blood moon. Just as the Hyde was about to kill Wednesday in the woods, Enid finally transformed into her powerful werewolf form to protect her best friend. The ensuing fight was brutal, with Enid proving to be a formidable match for the Hyde. This moment was the culmination of her season-long arc, cementing her as a powerful hero in her own right and solidifying her fierce loyalty to Wednesday. Furthermore, the fact Enid wolfed out means she is fully integrated into the werewolf community, which will define her role in Season 2.

3) Wednesday Has Awakened Her Psychic Powers

Image courtesy of Netflix

Wednesday arrived at Nevermore with burgeoning psychic abilities she could not control, inheriting the same visionary powers as her mother, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones). Throughout the season, these powers grew stronger, connecting her to the past and the spirit of her ancestor, Goody Addams. Her visions were often triggered by touch and provided cryptic clues that were essential to solving the murder mystery, but until the season finale, she only had a loose control of her powers.

After being mortally wounded by the resurrected Joseph Crackstone during the season finale, Wednesday was visited by Goody’s spirit. Goody used the last of her spiritual energy to heal Wednesday, passing the torch and seemingly unlocking Wednesday’s full potential. This act confirmed that Wednesday’s powers are a direct link to her family’s magical history and established her as an even more formidable figure heading into the next season. Season 2 should explain exactly how Wednesday’s psychic powers work, allowing the girl to master her abilities.

4) Marilyn Thornhill Was Controlling the Hyde

Image courtesy of Netflix

The true villain of the season was revealed to be the seemingly harmless “normie” teacher, Marilyn Thornhill. In reality, she was Laurel Gates, the supposedly dead sister of Garrett Gates and a direct descendant of Joseph Crackstone. Laurel orchestrated the entire murder spree as an act of vengeance against both the Addams family and Nevermore Academy itself, willing to destroy the Outcasts’ reputation before causing the school’s destruction.

Laurel expertly manipulated events from the shadows, discovering that Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) was a Hyde and activating his monstrous side to serve as her killer. Her goal was to use the Hyde to collect body parts to resurrect Crackstone and fulfill his mission of destroying the Outcasts. Although Laurel was last seen being swarmed by Eugene’s bees and kicked unconscious by Wednesday, her ultimate fate was left ambiguous, leaving open the possibility of her return or that she was part of an even larger conspiracy.

5) Tyler Galpin, aka the Hyde, Has Been Arrested

Image courtesy of Netflix

For much of the season, Tyler Galpin presented himself as a kind and trustworthy normie who developed a romantic connection with Wednesday. This made the reveal that he was the murderous Hyde all the more shocking. It was later revealed that his mother was also a Hyde, and Laurel Gates manipulated him to awaken and control his dormant nature.

After a brutal fight with a newly transformed Enid, Tyler was defeated and arrested. The final shot of the season showed him chained up in an armored vehicle, seemingly on his way to a high-security facility. However, just before the credits rolled, he began to transform once again, leaving his containment and future role in the series as a major cliffhanger. Season 2 of Wednesday must address this cliffhanger, explain to fans if Tyler has escaped or if he’s locked down somewhere.

6) Nevermore’s Principal Weems Is Dead

Image courtesy of Netflix

Nevermore’s formidable headmistress, Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie), spent much of the season as an antagonist to Wednesday, determined to protect the school’s reputation at all costs. However, she was ultimately a fierce protector of her students. Weems, a shapeshifter, proved this by siding with Wednesday in the finale to expose the true villain.

In a heroic act, Weems disguised herself as Tyler to trick Laurel Gates into a confession. The plan worked, but Laurel saw through the ruse at the last moment and fatally injected Weems with nightshade poison, killing her instantly. Her death was one of the season’s most significant losses, creating a power vacuum at Nevermore. With Weems gone, the school will be under new leadership, with actor Steve Buscemi confirmed to be joining the cast as new principal, Barry Dort.

7) Someone Is Stalking Wednesday

Image courtesy of Netflix

Even after defeating Crackstone and Laurel, Wednesday’s troubles are far from over. As she left Nevermore for the semester break, Xavier gifted her a smartphone. Moments later, her new device buzzed with messages from an unknown number. The mysterious sender sent her photos of herself that had been taken moments before, along with a chilling text that read, “I’m watching you.”

This final twist confirms that a new threat is already lurking in the shadows, and their focus is squarely on Wednesday. This stalker was active after Laurel was defeated, proving they are either a new adversary or part of a larger network of enemies. This cliffhanger serves as the primary setup for Season 2, ensuring that Wednesday will have a new mystery to solve the moment she returns to Nevermore Academy.

