Peaky Blinders: Tom Hardy Addresses Returning for New Movie

Peaky Blinders is getting a new movie over at Netflix and Tom Hardy addressed if he'll be making a return. It seems like Hardy would really like to return for whatever story they're telling in the new movie. Sky News caught up with the star at a gala screening of The Bikeriders. On that red carpet, he shot his plea out into the universe. "100% Alfie will definitely make an appearance, but I don't know when… and I don't even know if he will, that's just me punting," Hardy said. He played Alfie Solomons, a rival gang leader for multiple seasons of Peaky Blinders. Despite the popularity of the show and Solomons, he died in Season 5.

As other Netflix favorites have been resurrected and tweaked for a movie format, Peaky Blinders will likely follow the same tread led forth by projects like Luther. The Shelby family is rumored to be heading into World War II in the upcoming film. Peaky Blinders might take some nods from history. But, at the end of the day, it's still a show based on entertainment. People faking their deaths, strange circumstances facilitating resurrections, and just fun retcons are all fair game for the future. If the fans want Hardy back in the role and make enough noise about it, they'll get what they ask for. Until then we wait!

“100% Alfie will definitely make an appearance” in Peaky Blinders 😭



I spoke with #TomHardy at the UK gala screening of his new film The Bikeriders for @skynews



🔗 https://t.co/DPMN9aM2iw pic.twitter.com/CBvmFp3mkt — Debbie Ridgard 🎙📱 (@Debbie_Ridgard) June 12, 2024

Netflix Brings Back Peaky Blinders As A Movie

(Photo: Netflix)

That's right, Peaky Blinders is coming back to Netflix as a movie. The BBC and the streamer announced that a feature film was coming. Even better, Cillian Murphy will return as Tommy Shelby. (People were worried that the brand-new Oscar would preclude him from taking part!) TV fan favorite creator Steven Knight wrote the script for the Peaky Blinders movie and Tom Harper is aboard to direct the film.

"When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn't know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive," Harper wrote in a statement. "Peaky has always been a story about family — and so it's incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix."

(Photo: Netflix)

"It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me," Murphy previously said. "It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This one is for the fans."

"I'm genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen," Knight adds. "It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war."

