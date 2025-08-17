10 Perfect Actors to Replace Chris Evans As Captain America (If He’s Recast)

There are many fantastic actors who could take over the role of Steve Rogers’ Captain America if the iconic character is recast after Avengers: Secret Wars resets the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has recently revealed that 2027’s Secret Wars will culminate in a “reset” of the MCU into one singular timeline. This could open the door for notable characters to be recast, including Tony Stark’s Iron Man and perhaps even Steve Rogers’ Captain America, who has been absent from the MCU since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chris Evans debuted as Steve Rogers in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, and became one of the MCU’s central characters during the following eight years. Evans appeared in at least one MCU movie in every year he was in the franchise, but Avengers: Endgame saw Rogers retire and travel to an alternate timeline to get his happy ending. While there is speculation Evans could reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, Marvel Studios has the perfect opportunity to officially recast him after the MCU’s reset, and these ten actors would be perfect for the role.

10) Sam Worthington

Sam Worthington has had a career of two halves. On one hand, he’s the star of the highest-grossing film series in history, as he portrays Jake Sully in James Cameron’s Avatar movies. On the other, many of his other movies haven’t been well-received or major box office draws. Worthington deserves more prominence outside the Avatar franchise, and being cast as a new Steve Rogers could give him that. He has the build, notoriety, and action experience make him a great fit, while he’s also proven his leadership abilities that could prove helpful in a new iteration of the Avengers team.

9) Garrett Hedlund

When recasting Steve Rogers for the MCU’s future, Marvel Studios could pick someone who was previously considered for the role, such as Garrett Hedlund. Hedlund originally auditioned to play Captain America in The First Avenger, but had to pull out due to his casting in Tron: Legacy. In the years since, Hedlund has displayed an impressive acting range and screen presence, but has failed to find the role that skyrockets him to major fame. Being cast as a new Steve Rogers in the MCU could do this, with him possibly delivering a grittier, more rugged, and more realistic Captain America.

8) Stephen Amell

Best known for portraying Oliver Queen in The CW’s Arrow series, Stephen Amell could make the jump from DC to Marvel to portray a new Steve Rogers. If Marvel leans towards a younger iteration of the character, this casting may not come to fruition, but Amell has showcased his action skills and his dramatic talents with roles in Code 8, Heels, and Suits LA, and has the perfect physique and established persona to take on such an iconic role. He already led a superhero team in DC TV’s Arrow, so could do the same for the Avengers.

7) Colton Haynes

While Stephen Amell would be a strong choice to replace Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, his Arrow co-star, Colton Haynes, might be the better of the two options. Haynes portrayed Roy Harper’s Red Arrow and Arsenal in Arrow, and has also displayed his acting range in Teen Wolf, American Horror Story, Dollface, and San Andreas, among others. He has a youthful yet strong appearance, and the muscular physique needed for Steve Rogers, post-transformation. Haynes even voiced Thor in the Marvel Avengers Academy video game in 2016, so he may already be on Marvel’s radar for a live-action role.

6) Scott Eastwood

The son of legendary actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood, Scott Eastwood has the physical presence, commanding screen presence, leadership qualities, and action experience necessary for Steve Rogers. Similarly to Garrett Hedlund, Scott Eastwood also auditioned for Captain America before Chris Evans was cast, and he’s still young enough for this casting to come to fruition in the MCU. He has superhero experience after an appearance in Suicide Squad, and has been a part of some huge franchises, including the Fast & Furious, Pacific Rim, and the Texas Chainsaw franchises, so is perfectly primed for an MCU role.

5) Chris Carmack

Best known for roles in The OC, Nashville, and Grey’s Anatomy, Chris Carmack has the mass audience appeal that would benefit a recast Steve Rogers in the MCU. His impressive physique and action-based acting experience make him a great fit, too, but has also shown the ability to pull off the sort of comedic moments and heartfelt emotion that a role in the MCU also demands. Similarly to Hedlund, Chris Carmack would be a slightly older iteration of Steve Rogers, which may be counterproductive to the MCU’s new direction, but this casting is still a real possibility.

4) Nick Robinson

After rising to prominence with roles in The Kings of Summer, Jurassic World, and Love Simon, Nick Robinson has proven himself to be a hugely talented actor. While he might currently be missing the domineering muscular physique that is essential for Steve Rogers’ Captain America, many actors have transformed themselves for roles in the MCU, and Robinson could be next. His clean-cut and earnest persona along with his youthful, all-American energy would make him a fantastic choice to take over from Chris Evans, and he’s young enough to give the character plenty of room to grow over time.

3) Glen Powell

Glen Powell has recently been embarking on a huge upwards trend in his career, with notable roles in Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You, and Twisters putting him on the map as a very bankable star. He is clearly gearing up for a role in a major superhero franchise, and he would be brilliant as a new version of Steve Rogers. Top Gun proved his capability to deliver confident and sometimes-arrogant characters, and his other memorable roles have put his charisma and screen presence front-and-center. Powell has stated he’s had no conversation with Marvel, but this could soon change.

2) Jacob Elordi

At only 28-years-old, Jacob Elordi might be the perfect young star that Marvel may be looking for when recasting Steve Rogers in the MCU. Elordi rose to prominence in Euphoria, but has branched out into notable projects such as Saltburn, Priscilla, and The Kissing Booth film series, and his career is expanding even further with the upcoming Frankenstein and Wuthering Heights. Elordi has the acting range and notoriety demanded by Captain America, though he has stressed his desire to take on more grounded, serious, and artistically-fulfilling roles, so a superhero franchise part may not be on the cards for him.

1) Patrick Gibson

While Elordi would be a great Steve Rogers, Patrick Gibson would be even better, and he hasn’t yet discounted the possibility of joining the MCU. Gibson is best known for roles in The OA, The Darkest Minds, and Dexter: Original Sin, some of which have given him experience with superhuman abilities, perfectly priming him for a role in the MCU. The blond hair and blue eyes combined with his muscular physique match Steve Rogers perfectly, while his acting range is also incredible, being able to deliver moments of levity as well as more serious and emotional sequences to perfection.

Patrick Gibson would be an inspired choice for a recast version of Steve Rogers’ Captain America after the MCU resets in Avengers: Secret Wars. Who would you want to see replace Chris Evans in the MCU, though? Let us know in the comments!