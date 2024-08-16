Twisters Star Glen Powell Confirms He Hasn’t Met With Marvel or DC Despite Rumors

Glen Powell has been having quite a big couple of years. After having a large role in in Top Gun: Maverick, the actor went on to star alongside Sydney Sweeney in the box office hit, Anyone But You. Earlier this year, Powell caught audiences’ attention by starring in Richard Linklater’s newest Netflix movie, Hit Man. This summer, fans fell in love with him all over again in Twisters. Last month, it was announced that a Backdraft remake was in development with Powell set to star. While the actor may be gracing our screens, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be joining DC or Marvel any time soon. During a recent appearance on The Playlist‘s The Discourse podcast, Powell shut down rumors that he’s met with the studios.

“You know I’ve never gotten a call from DC or Marvel,” Powell revealed. “But I’m a fan of everything they do,” he added. “I just saw Deadpool [and Wolverine]. I freaking had a blast. I think what Shawn [Levy] and Ryan [Reynolds] did with that is like extraordinary and just such a fun flavor for audiences. And I cheer for them. And I love what [they do].”

“I think James Gunn, Peter Safran, and what they’re doing at DC- I think it’s going to be really, really good for that business. So, it’s like, yeah, I cheer them all on. I’m a big fan of the movies,” he continued.

Glen Powell To Star in The Running Man Remake:

Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Running Man / Glen Powell in Twisters

Backdraft isn’t the only remake with Powell’s name on it. In fact, before he potentially suits up as a fireman, Powell is expected to star in Edgar Wright’s remake of Stephen King’s The Running Man. The story was previously (and more loosely) adapted into a movie in 1987, directed by Paul Michael Glaser with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the titular role. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Powell revealed that he plans on returning to the University of Texas to finish his degree in Spanish & Early American history in the fall while simultaneously beginning work on The Running Man.

“I’m not going to be sitting in a class with other students on the regular,” Powell explained. “I’m basically going to be coming back because I have to finish up, but I’m going to be shooting The Running Man in the fall. So I’m going to be in London, but I am going to be going back for proctored exams. So, they’re letting me figure it out [with] distance learning. And I’m obviously going to be coming in, Zooming in for classes and whatnot, but I have to be back for the proctored exams. So, we’re figuring that out for two or three times a semester, I’ll come back for all my stuff. Edgar has been very nice about letting me finish my degree in the middle of his massive movie.”

