Every Version of Captain America, Ranked

Captain America is the Sentinel of Liberty and the gold standard of what it means to be a superhero in the Marvel Universe. Heroes like Spider-Man and Iron Man may get the majority of attention from fans and readers, but Captain America exemplifies what it means to be a hero. Steve Rogers would put his life on the line to save anyone, with or without his super-soldier serum. Of course, we’ve seen various versions of Captain America over his 80+ years of existence, whether they are Steve Rogers or someone else. Some are better than others, but something they typically all have in common is that they wield a shield.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Characters such as Steve Rogers, Bucky Barnes, and Sam Wilson have all suited up as Captain America at different points in time. We’ve also seen women serving as Captain America, and Cap’s with questionable motives. But who is truly the cream of the crop for shield bearers? Read on to find out.

10) Avengers: Twilight Captain America

image credit: marvel comics

A newer edition to the Captain America mythos is the older Captain America, who comes out of retirement in 2024’s Avengers: Twilight. The story takes place in a possible future where the Avengers that you know and love are no more. The public has moved on from Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, yet there is a small resistance that is fighting back against the corrupt government. Enter Captain America. He may no longer have the super-soldier serum running through his veins, but he can’t resist stopping corruption whenever he sees it.

Luke Cage and his ragtag team of Defenders recreate the super-soldier serum, allowing Steve Rogers to suit back up as Cap again. Avengers: Twilight has many twists and turns, but it manages to display Captain America in a whole new light, showing that he will always fight for truth and justice, no matter his age.

9) Hydra Cap

image credit: marvel comics

2017’s Secret Empire was controversial for many reasons, with the biggest being that Captain America was turned into a sleeper agent for Hydra. Captain America became a lightning rod for social commentary, often making the topic list of late-night talk show hosts and radio jockeys. It all resulted in Captain America leading Hydra in a takeover of the United States. Granted, this Captain America was revealed to be created in an alternate timeline by the sentient Cosmic Cube named Kobik.

The original, heroic Steve Rogers returned to have a Captain America vs. Hydra Cap clash of the titans. “Hydra Cap” is the nickname that fans came up with for the evil Captain America who became the Supreme Leader of Hydra. Evil Cap was defeated and sent to prison, where he eventually escaped to adopt the new moniker of Flag-Smasher.

8) Danielle Cage

image credit: marvel comics

Danielle Cage is the daughter of Luke Cage and Jessica Jones. In the current Marvel timeline, she’s just a young girl whose parents are friendly with the Avengers. However, there is a future where Danielle grows up to take up the mantle of Captain America. Debuting in 2015’s Avengers: Ultron Forever #1, Danielle has super strength and invulnerability inherited from her parents, featuring time-traveling adventures against foes such as the Golden Skull, Ultron, and Doctor Doom.

She’s an example of how Captain America is a symbol that other characters look up to, striving to live up to his memory. Danielle could have chosen any hero to replicate, especially since her parents are also superheroes. However, she chose to be Captain America.

7) Soldier Supreme

image credit: marvel comics

Mix the greatest soldier in history with the greatest sorcerer in history, and you have Soldier Supreme, an amalgamation of Captain America and Doctor Strange. Marvel introduced several mashups of popular heroes during its Infinity Wars event, spinning them off into Infinity Warps limited series.

Just like with previous versions of Steve Rogers, Soldier Supreme fought during World War II and combined his military expertise with uncanny abilities in the mystic arts.

6) U.S. Agent

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

He may have started his superhero career as Super-Patriot, but John Walker is one of the first modern-day characters to replace Steve Rogers as Captain America. After Steve Rogers returned to pick up the shield, John officially became U.S. Agent. He can be a little rough around the edges, especially early on with his conservative beliefs, though writers have softened his personality a bit over the years.

His presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown significantly, with Wyatt Russell portraying him in Thunderbolts*, which turned out to be a secret placeholder for The New Avengers.

5) Isaiah Bradley

image credit: marvel comics

Before Sam Wilson, Isaiah Bradley was the first Black man to be Captain America. He debuted in the Truth: Red, White & Black miniseries, revealing that a group of Black soldiers were experimented on and lied to by the government in an effort to recreate Captain America’s super soldier serum. The series is revered for its social commentary, as well as adding extra depth to the Captain America mythos.

Isaiah fought in World War II but was imprisoned and sent to jail, where he stayed for over a decade. He’s become a symbol and inspiration to Black heroes who have followed him, and recently made an appearance in Sam Wilson: Captain America, where many in the Black superhero community gathered to celebrate his birthday. You can also see Carl Lumbly play him in Captain America: Brave New World.

4) Captain Carter

image credit: marvel comics

In another life, Peggy Carter is more than just the love interest for Steve Rogers. In the multiverse, Peggy takes the super soldier serum to become Captain Carter in Marvel’s What If…? animated series. Sporting the Union Jack symbol of the United Kingdom, Captain Carter fought against the evil Hydra in the Disney+ series, and eventually made her way to the comics as well.

Marvel released a Captain Carter limited series, and she also appeared in the MCU with Hayley Atwell portraying her in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Captain Carter offers yet another spin on what a Captain America can be, and shows that his influence isn’t just limited to the United States.

3) Bucky Barnes

image credit: marvel comics

Bucky Barnes was Steve Rogers’ sidekick during World War II, and was believed to be dead when he sacrificed himself to stop a rocket. However, Bucky was recovered by the Soviets, brainwashed, and turned into the killing machine known as the Winter Soldier. Bucky was one of those Marvel characters that was considered off-limits as far as resurrections go, until Ed Brubaker and Steve Epting brought him back during their run on Captain America. The “Winter Soldier” story arc became the inspiration for the MCU’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier movie.

Bucky replaced Steve Rogers as Captain America when the latter was assassinated following the superhero civil war. Bucky’s Cap was a part of several Avengers teams, though he later relinquished the title when Steve returned.

2) Sam Wilson

image credit: marvel comics

Sam Wilson began his superhero career as Falcon, often fighting alongside Captain America on the Avengers. When Steve Rogers lost his super soldier serum, he passed the shield and Captain America torch over to Sam. Even when Steve got his super soldier serum back, Sam had already established himself enough as Captain America that they ended up sharing the title.

Sam has headlined several Captain America comics, proving he’s capable of bearing the burden that comes with being a Black Captain America, following in the footsteps of Isaiah Bradley. What makes Sam even more impressive is that he does it all without ever taking the super soldier serum.

1) Steve Rogers

image credit: marvel comics

Of course, we couldn’t end with anyone else but the original Sentinel of Liberty, Steve Rogers. A scrawny kid from Brooklyn was the first person to successfully take the super soldier serum, transforming him into Captain America. The serum is the only thing that kept Cap alive while he was frozen in ice, eventually awakening in the present day.

Steve Rogers has been through the wringer as Captain America, even clashing with the same government he typically defends. But one thing you can count on is that Captain America will fight for truth and justice, whatever form that takes.