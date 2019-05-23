Personalized Harry Potter Quidditch Jerseys Are Back

Warner Bros. has brought back their popular line of personalized Harry Potter Quidditch jersey-style T-shirts! They’re available in Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff styles, and can be customized with a name of your choice and the number 01 or 07. They’re also a 93% Poly Spandex, 3% Dry-Tex blend, so they should hold up well should you actually decide to play Quidditch in them.

You can order the Quidditch jersey in the colors of your Hogwarts house right here for $54.95 – $59.95 (youth sizes / adult sizes). All you need to do is choose the size that corresponds with your chosen number, then enter your name in the “Name on Jersey” box. Because they’re personalized, note that the shirts are printed individually and they will ship approximately 10 days after you place your order. Grab one before they disappear again.

On a related note, Funko’s Harry Potter Pop figure collection recently expanded to include Fleur Delacour, Harry Potter, and Cedrick Diggory in their Yule Ball attire, Professor Sybill Trelawney, and an amazing-looking Fawkes. You can pre-order all of those figures right here with shipping slated for September. A must-have Voldemort with Nagini PIAB exclusive Funko Pop is also available right here while supplies last.

In addition to the Pop figures, you’ll find Pop Keychains of Hermione Granger, Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Ginny Weasley in their Yule Ball attire, as well as Fawkes and a flocked Hedwig. A set of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger Yule Ball pen toppers are also in the mix with a Professor Albus Dumbledore thrown in for good measure.

