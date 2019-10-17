Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Poster Released

The news that Sony’s Peter Rabbit movie was getting a sequel may have surprised some folks. However, despite being known for its average critical reaction and controversy regarding its treatment of food allergies, Peter Rabbit was actually a pretty substantial hit at the worldwide box office, earning more than seven times its budget throughout its theatrical run. With those kind of numbers, a sequel will always be in the cards, and Sony is showing its hand with the Peter Rabbit follow-up this spring. On Thursday morning, the studio released the film’s first poster, revealing its official title.

Sony’s sequel to Peter Rabbit will be titled Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, and it hits theaters on April 3, 2020, just in time for Easter. Earlier this year, the date was moved to April 3rd from February 7th. Sony revealed the title of the film when it tweeted out the first official poster, which features Peter in a truck full of carrots and the caption “The garden was small potatoes.”

“Get Ready to go to town,” reads the tweet from Sony. “Peter Rabbit 2 in theaters next Easter.”

Get ready to go to town. #PeterRabbit2 in theaters next Easter. pic.twitter.com/D5atViikIb — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) October 17, 2019

The first Peter Rabbit film cost about $50 million to produce and features late night host and actor James Corden in the lead role. After being released in 2018, Peter Rabbit went on to earn $155 million at the domestic box office, just part of its whopping $351 million worldwide total.

Here’s the official description for Peter Rabbit:

“Peter Rabbit, the mischievous and adventurous hero who has captivated generations of readers, now takes on the starring role of his own irreverent, contemporary comedy with attitude. In the film, Peter’s feud with Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) escalates to greater heights than ever before as they rival for the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover who lives next door (Rose Byrne). James Corden voices the character of Peter with playful spirit and wild charm, with Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Daisy Ridley performing the voice roles of the triplets, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail.”

