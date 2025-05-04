This Is the Most Underrated Horror Franchise of All Time (And It’s Really Hard to Watch)

The Phantasm series is beloved by those who are familiar with it, yet the franchise remains woefully under-seen by many for one reason or another. Fans and critics who have actually experienced the Phantasm films agree almost unanimously that the first of the bunch is a standout effort, a masterful meditation on grief and loss. Yet, as the series progresses, critics see less merit in the subsequent installments. Despite a less-than-stellar reputation with critics, the sequels have a dedicated fanbase. Seeing as the franchise includes entries released by a number of different distributors, tracking down all five films can be a bit of a nightmare. We understand and we’ve got you covered.

Read on for the lowdown on how to watch each installment in this criminally underrated franchise.

Phantasm

The 1979 film that started it all follows Michael (A. Michael Baldwin), a young man who is still processing the tragic loss of both of his parents. Young Michael clings to his older brother, Jody (Bill Thornbury), for dear life, petrified that he might lose the only close relative he has remaining. Michael ultimately learns that his fears aren’t all that far-fetched when a sadistic, imposing undertaker (Angus Scrimm) appears in their small town and begins decimating the population with designs on using the deceased for slave labor in a parallel dimension. Mike teams up with Jody and their friend Reggie (Reggie Bannister) in an attempt to thwart the malevolent mortician (known as The Tall Man).

Don Coscarelli’s Phantasm is the crown jewel of the franchise, a film beloved for delivering profound commentary, ample chills, and a cast of compelling characters. The first of the films is available to stream on several ad-supported VOD services as of this writing, including Tubi, Pluto, The Roku Channel, and Xumo Play. You can also currently find the picture streaming on Prime Video.

Phantasm II

The second series installment features the largest budget of any film in the bunch. Following the success of Phantasm, Universal Pictures hopped on board to finance and distribute the much-anticipated sequel to the 1979 cult classic. Phantasm II follows Reggie and Mike (James Le Gros steps in for Baldwin in this follow-up) as they hit the road to chase The Tall Man and attempt to prevent him from decimating more small towns.

As it turns out, this big-budget follow-up isn’t currently streaming on any ad-supported or subscription-based VOD services. However, you can find Phantasm II as a rental or download wherever you get your digital media. Naturally, the flick is also available on DVD and Blu-ray.

Phantasm III: Lord of the Dead

Some fans refer to Phantasm III: Lord of the Dead as the black sheep of the franchise because it’s an odd effort that deviates slightly from the standard formula to which the other movies adhere. This threequel sees Mike (Baldwin steps into the role once again) and series stalwart Reggie back on the road and introduces a couple of interesting supporting characters while simultaneously delivering the fan service viewers expect from a Phantasm film.

If you’re game to stream Phantasm III, you can currently find the third film available on Tubi, Pluto, The Roku Channel, and Plex.

Phantasm IV: Oblivion

This fourth installment functions as a direct continuation of the third, with Reggie and Mike once again going toe to toe with their sworn enemy, The Tall Man. This is an entry that requires a sincere appreciation for the franchise to fully enjoy. Most don’t consider the fourth entry a perfect film, but it is nonetheless a serviceable franchise installment tailor-made for die-hard fans of the long-running series.

Oblivion is now available to stream on Tubi, Pluto, The Roku Channel, and Plex.

Phantasm Ravager

The final film in the series is a labor of love that was made for little more than blood, sweat, and tears. Ravager lacks the polish of the first two films, but those who can look past the picture’s shortcomings may enjoy this swan song. There are no plans to make more Phantasm films in the foreseeable future, which makes this installment special to many despite its flaws.

As of this writing, you can catch Ravager streaming on The Roku Channel, Plex, and Tubi.

So, now you’ve got the rundown on where to watch every installment in this severely underrated horror franchise. Will you be binge-watching the Phantasm films anytime soon? Let us know in the comments section!