The Incredibles Edna Mode's Mansion Airbnb: Nothing Short of Super

The Incredibles is in the spotlight again and AirBnb is working with Pixar Animation Studios to bring fans in on the magic. Fans will be allowed to visit Edna Mode's super stylish house and workshop in Los Angeles. While the location is very classified, pictures of the experience online tease a very faithful recreation of her living space from The Incredibles. When you first pull up to the gate, you will be treated to Edna greeting you personally. (Well, as best as she can because that security camera is a little tall for her, but she's agreed to pencil you in for a quick consultation!) As a part of AirBnb Icons, ComicBook was fortunate enough to tour this luxurious AirBnb experience before it opened to the public and design a custom super suit (Although we didn't get sent home with the final product!).

Upon arrival and driving into the impressive gates, guest are greeted by numerous assistants under the employ of Edna Mode. She's made time for us in her busy schedule and we were ushered inside past a water fountain and expansive modern architecture. (Don't forget all those little Pixar balls hiding around int he courtyard as well!) After scanning our hands quickly to gain entry, we headed inside.

(Photo: AirBnB/Pixar/Spencer Lowell)

After strutting through the granite-floored hallways, we made our way into the kitchen/living room area. (Jack Jack's favorite cookies and breakfast cereals were on-hand to gawk at. Enda has always had a soft spot for the youngest member of The Incredibles!) After admiring that expensive looking kitchen, we sat down in the living room to take a test based on our superpowers and special abilities. The assistants were on-hand to answer any questions about the experience. (For what it's worth, I got Star as my power and that would factor into the rest of our tour through her workshop.)

The Full Edna Mode Super Suit Experience

(Photo: Spencer Lowell)

From there, visitors were whisked over to Edna's dressing area where there were tons of accessories for fans to delve into. From Sunglasses, to wigs that echo Edna's iconic style there was a lot to sift through in this area of the house. On the wall were different publications that the designer has been profiled in. As well as some artwork of creatives that inspired Mode before she became a larger than life fashion icon. There' was also a chance to peer into the backyard and see that amazing hero statue that's massive, just like in the movies themselves. Content with our look around in the closet and dressers, it was time for the biggest part of the tour.

Yes, we got to go into Edna's private offices where the team was ready to measure us for our custom super suits. After being measured in a ton of ways to ensure a 1-to-1 fit, we were introduced to numerous templates and cloth options to craft our own take on an Incredibles superhero costume. While surrounded by the iconic suits of Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and Frozone, we made our selections. There were different animal prints, holographic options, and even more out there selections like patriotic designs to choose from.

(Photo: Pixar/AirBnB/Spencer Lowell)

That isn't to say there isn't room for any more exploration. But, the offerings on hand were absoltuely dizzying without even delving into the custom alterations one could request. (Well, everything except for a cape. But, you were probably expecting that as a fan of The Incredibles.) Edna's assistants are completely married to the concept. They never broke character once, and the experience is themed towards presenting so much luxury. From my own picks, the assistants crafted my personal superhero insignia that would have gone on the larger super suit. (That will be available for the lucky people selected to visit Edna's mansion!)

