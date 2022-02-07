Pixar’s Turning Red Gets Its First Funko Pops

The upcoming animated film Turning Red will be Pixar’s 25th feature, but the milestone won’t be celebrated in theaters. Once again, The Walt Disney Company will be debuting a Pixar film exclusively on Disney+, much to the (understandable) disappointment of Pixar’s staff. Fans, on the other hand, will be excited to stream the film on March 11th, especially since it will come at no additional cost to subscribers. If you are one of those fans, the fun starts today with the debut of the first Turning Red Funko Pops.

The Turning Red Funko lineup kicks off with Meilin Lee and 6-inch super-sized Red Panda Mei Pop figures along with a Panda Mei 7-inch plush. Pre-orders for all-three items are available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now with a release date set for March. Look for a 6-inch (Flocked) Red Panda Mei Pop Figure to arrive in the Funko Shop as an exclusive in the near future.

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter-an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda!

Turning Red is the anticipated project from director Domee Shi, who wowed Pixar fans with the Oscar-winning and overall amazing short Bao as well as work on films like Inside Out, The Good Dinosaur, Toy Story 4.