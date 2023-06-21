Pizza Hut Tests Underground Delivery Ahead of New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have long been known for their love of a good pizza pie. In support of the property's newest movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the group has even convinced one of the country's largest pizza companies to test out a new method of pizza dlivery. Wednesday, Pizza Hut announced it has tested the method of underground deliveries.

Given the Turtles are based in an abandoned subway station, the pizza chain used the subway lines of Manhattan to deliver pizza to select New Yorkers in the test. A video of the test can be seen below.

"Pizza Hut and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have a longstanding history that goes back to the '90s. Bringing the two together again for a new generation was a no brainer, " Pizza Hut chief marketer Lindsay Morgan offered in a press release. "With this new collaboration, we wanted to pay homage to the Turtles' origins and their love of pizza, while also infusing modern touchpoints and a fun, creative take on pizza deliveries – in real life and through augmented reality gaming."

The subway test isn't the only promotion with movie either. Beginning immediately, a new AR-based mobile game called TMNT: Pizza Power has launched, allowing people to deliver pizza to the turtles in hopes of scoring real-world pizza and prizes. You can play that game here.

The pizza place will also be featured in some Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem television spots as the marketing for the film begins to ramp in the weeks ahead of its theatrical release. Last but not least, the chain announced it will also be appearing in the movie itself with a "several scene" integration.

The synopsis for the animated blockbuster is below.

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be in theaters on August 2nd.