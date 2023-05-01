Pluto TV: Everything Being Added in May 2023

The calendar has flipped to May, and an entirely new slate of programming is coming to Pluto TV. As most other streaming platforms gave their content offerings a refresh beginning May 1st, Pluto followed suit with an expansive movie output that includes a little bit of something for everyone. In addition to the first four Mission: Impossible Movie and the latest Star Trek trilogy, Pluto's also adding classics like School of Rock, Selma, Paranormal Activity, Pulp Fiction, and the first two live-action Addams Family feature films.

The free streaming service is also celebrating AAPI Heritage Month with various marathons throughout the coming weeks. On May 19th, Pluto's Sailor Moon channel will host a weeknd-long marathon airing most of the anime's film offerings while Michelle Yeoh gets her own marathon on the Flicks of Fury channel beginning May 24th.

Towards the end of the month, Pluto will also air 24/7 Yellowstone marathons beginning with Season One on the More TV Drama channel on May 27th, while May 28th and May 29th are dedicated to Season Two and Season Three, respectively.

Then comes King Charles III's coronation on May 6th, with the streamer providing substantial coverage of the event, with both the CBS News and Sky News channels providing live coverage of the event.

The streamer is also adding a new channel to its lineup called POWERNATION, a 24/7 channel deidcated to car-related programming. According to a release from Pluto, the channel "is the gearhead's channel for horsepower-fueled engine builds, American muscle cars, trucks, and more! Drop-in each week for expert knowledge to take your project from the garage to the open road on Pluto TV. "

What new movies are on Pluto TV?

All movies coming to Pluto TV this month include: