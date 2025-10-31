Pluto TV Reveals List of 300 Movies Streaming Free in November 2025

It’s finally getting chilly outside for most of us, which means there’s no better time to curl up on the couch with a good movie or two (or three or four). If your watchlists are starting to run out of new choices, the arrival of November couldn’t come at a better time for you, and Pluto TV‘s offerings for the month will bring around 300 new movie options to stream.

Pluto TV has unveiled it’s full list of new movies available on November 1st, and there quite literally hundreds of choices hitting the service’s lineup. And since Pluto is completely free, it won’t cost a thing to check out any of these movies next month.

One of the major highlights of Pluto TV’s November programming is an influx of films from beloved indie studio A24. Acclaimed films like Aftersun and Minari are among the new arrivals, streaming free for the very first time.

You can check out the full list of 300 free Pluto TV titles below!

Pluto TV November Movies A-D

13

187

2 Days In The Valley

20th Century Women

21 Jump Street (2012)

30 Days Of Night (2007)

A Hologram For The King

Abandon

After Yang

Aftersun

All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt

American Honey

Amistad

Amy

Angel Heart

Angela’s Ashes

April Fool’s Day

Area 51

The Art Of War

The Art Of War II: Betrayal

The Art Of War III: Retribution

Astro Boy

Atlantic City (1981)

Awake

Awakenings

The Aviator

Babel

Backtrack (2015)

Barely Lethal

Basic

Beautiful Girls

Bebe’s Kids

Becoming Jane

The Bellboy

Below

Beneath

Beowulf (2007)

Big Daddy

Big Jake (1971)

Boogie Nights

Booty Call

The Bridges At Toko-Ri

Bullet Proof

Burn

The Captive

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Center Stage

Changing Lanes

Chef

Child’s Play (1988)

Child’s Play (2019)

The Children Act

Cinderfella

Clara’s Ghost

Clue

Cold Pursuit

Conan The Barbarian (2011)

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

Daddy’s Home

Daddy’s Home 2

De Palma

Dear Frankie

Death Wish (2018)

Desperado (1995)

Detective Story

The Devil Inside

The Dictator

Dinner For Schmucks

The Disorderly Orderly

District 9

Domestic Disturbance

Donovan’s Reef

Down In The Delta

Downsizing

Dragonslayer

Drive (2011)

Drop Zone

The Duellists

Pluto TV November Movies E-K

Eagle Eye

Empire Of The Sun

The English Patient

Envy

Equals

Equilibrium

The Eternal Daughter

Evil Dead (2013)

Evolution

Face/Off

Failure To Launch

Father Goose

Fences

The Fifth Element

Fifty Shades Of Black

The Fighting Seabees

The Firm

First Blood

First Cow

First Reformed

The Fisher King

Flight

Florence Foster Jenkins

Free Fire

Fresh

Frida

Friday The 13th (1980)

Friday The 13th – Part II

Friday The 13th – Part III

Friday The 13th Part – IV:The Final Chapter

Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday The 13th Part VII:The New Blood

Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Funny About Love

Funny Face

Funny Pages

Gangs Of New York (2003)

The Gentlemen

Get Rich Or Die Tryin’

Ginger & Rosa

Gladiator

Gloria Bell

Glory

Go (1999)

God’s Creatures

Good Luck Chuck

The Great Raid

The Green Hornet

Grumpy Old Men

Grumpier Old Men

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Hamburger Hill

Happily

Hard Rain

Hatari!

He Said, She Said

Heartbreakers (2001)

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser: Bloodline

Hellraiser: Deader

Hellraiser: Hellseeker

Hellraiser: Hellworld

Hellraiser: Inferno

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Home For The Holidays

Homefront

Hondo

Hook

Hot Summer Nights

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

Houseboat

How To Talk To Girls At Parties

Hyena Road

I See You

The Ides Of March

In Fabric

In Harm’s Way

In Too Deep

Indiscreet (1958)

Inferno (2016)

Into The Wild

It Takes Two

Jack Reacher

Jacob’s Ladder

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind

Joe Dirt (2001)

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)

John Henry

Juice

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

King Kong (1976)

Kingpin

Pluto TV November Movies L-R

Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend

The Last Exorcism Part II

Last Holiday (2006)

The Last House On The Left

The Last Stand

Lawless

A League Of Their Own (1992)

Lean On Pete

The Legend Of Hercules

Life (2017)

Little Nicky

Locke

Losing Isaiah

The Loved Ones

Machine Gun Preacher

Magnolia

Man On A Ledge

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

Marathon Man

Margot At The Wedding

Marvin’s Room

The Mask Of Zorro

Mid90s

Miles Ahead

Minari

Mommie Dearest

Monster Trucks

The Monuments Men

Moon

Morris From America

A Most Violent Year

Most Wanted

Motel Hell

Mother! (2017)

Mr. & Mrs. Bridge

Mrs. Doubtfire

Muriel’s Wedding

Must Love Christmas

My Left Foot

Needle In A Timestack

Never Goin’ Back

No Country For Old Men

Obvious Child

Occupied City

Once Bitten

Once Upon A Time In Mexico

Once Upon A Time In The West

One More Shot

One Ranger

Operation Petticoat

The Other Boleyn Girl

Our Idiot Brother

Outlaws

Paris When It Sizzles

Passengers (2008)

Patriot Games

The People Vs. Larry Flynt

Perfume: The Story Of A Murderer

Phantoms

Philadelphia

Playing By Heart

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Poltergeist III

Popeye

The Possession (2012)

Predestination

Pumpkinhead

The Queen

Rachel Getting Married

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Rat Race (2001)

The Remains Of The Day

Rent (2005)

The Return Of The Living Dead

The Romantics

Rough Night

Rounders

The Rover

Rules Of Engagement

Pluto TV November Movies S-Z

The Saint

The School Of Rock

Scrooge (1954)

The Sea Of Trees

Seeking Justice

Selma

Shaft

Share

She’s Funny That Way

She’s Having A Baby

Showing Up

Snatch (2000)

Soapdish

Son Of A Gun

The Souvenir: Part II

The Spectacular Now

Stargate (1994)

Stars At Noon

Stigmata

Strategic Air Command

Suburbicon

Survive The Night

Surviving Christmas

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby

Taxi Driver

Tears Of The Sun

Teen Wolf (1985)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

The Brothers (2001)

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Grey

Thin Line Between Love And Hate

Thunderheart

Tigerland

Titanic

Trespass Against Us

Tropic Thunder

Tucker: The Man And His Dream

The Turkey Bowl

The Tuxedo

Unbanned: The Legend Of AJ1

Under The Silver Lake

Underclassman

Up In Smoke

Vantage Point

Vertical Limit

Virtuosity

Waves

What Women Want

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

When Worlds Collide

While We’re Young

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Wild Things

Wings Of The Dove

Witness

The Woman In Black

World War Z

You Hurt My Feelings

Young Adult

Young Guns

Young Guns II

Zola