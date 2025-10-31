Pluto TV Reveals List of 300 Movies Streaming Free in November 2025

It’s finally getting chilly outside for most of us, which means there’s no better time to curl up on the couch with a good movie or two (or three or four). If your watchlists are starting to run out of new choices, the arrival of November couldn’t come at a better time for you, and Pluto TV‘s offerings for the month will bring around 300 new movie options to stream.
Pluto TV has unveiled it’s full list of new movies available on November 1st, and there quite literally hundreds of choices hitting the service’s lineup. And since Pluto is completely free, it won’t cost a thing to check out any of these movies next month.
One of the major highlights of Pluto TV’s November programming is an influx of films from beloved indie studio A24. Acclaimed films like Aftersun and Minari are among the new arrivals, streaming free for the very first time.
You can check out the full list of 300 free Pluto TV titles below!
Pluto TV November Movies A-D
13
187
2 Days In The Valley
20th Century Women
21 Jump Street (2012)
30 Days Of Night (2007)
A Hologram For The King
Abandon
After Yang
Aftersun
All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt
American Honey
Amistad
Amy
Angel Heart
Angela’s Ashes
April Fool’s Day
Area 51
The Art Of War
The Art Of War II: Betrayal
The Art Of War III: Retribution
Astro Boy
Atlantic City (1981)
Awake
Awakenings
The Aviator
Babel
Backtrack (2015)
Barely Lethal
Basic
Beautiful Girls
Bebe’s Kids
Becoming Jane
The Bellboy
Below
Beneath
Beowulf (2007)
Big Daddy
Big Jake (1971)
Boogie Nights
Booty Call
The Bridges At Toko-Ri
Bullet Proof
Burn
The Captive
Carrie (1976)
Carrie (2013)
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Center Stage
Changing Lanes
Chef
Child’s Play (1988)
Child’s Play (2019)
The Children Act
Cinderfella
Clara’s Ghost
Clue
Cold Pursuit
Conan The Barbarian (2011)
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
Daddy’s Home
Daddy’s Home 2
De Palma
Dear Frankie
Death Wish (2018)
Desperado (1995)
Detective Story
The Devil Inside
The Dictator
Dinner For Schmucks
The Disorderly Orderly
District 9
Domestic Disturbance
Donovan’s Reef
Down In The Delta
Downsizing
Dragonslayer
Drive (2011)
Drop Zone
The Duellists
Pluto TV November Movies E-K
Eagle Eye
Empire Of The Sun
The English Patient
Envy
Equals
Equilibrium
The Eternal Daughter
Evil Dead (2013)
Evolution
Face/Off
Failure To Launch
Father Goose
Fences
The Fifth Element
Fifty Shades Of Black
The Fighting Seabees
The Firm
First Blood
First Cow
First Reformed
The Fisher King
Flight
Florence Foster Jenkins
Free Fire
Fresh
Frida
Friday The 13th (1980)
Friday The 13th – Part II
Friday The 13th – Part III
Friday The 13th Part – IV:The Final Chapter
Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning
Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday The 13th Part VII:The New Blood
Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Funny About Love
Funny Face
Funny Pages
Gangs Of New York (2003)
The Gentlemen
Get Rich Or Die Tryin’
Ginger & Rosa
Gladiator
Gloria Bell
Glory
Go (1999)
God’s Creatures
Good Luck Chuck
The Great Raid
The Green Hornet
Grumpy Old Men
Grumpier Old Men
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
Hamburger Hill
Happily
Hard Rain
Hatari!
He Said, She Said
Heartbreakers (2001)
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser: Bloodline
Hellraiser: Deader
Hellraiser: Hellseeker
Hellraiser: Hellworld
Hellraiser: Inferno
Hey Arnold! The Movie
Home For The Holidays
Homefront
Hondo
Hook
Hot Summer Nights
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
Houseboat
How To Talk To Girls At Parties
Hyena Road
I See You
The Ides Of March
In Fabric
In Harm’s Way
In Too Deep
Indiscreet (1958)
Inferno (2016)
Into The Wild
It Takes Two
Jack Reacher
Jacob’s Ladder
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind
Joe Dirt (2001)
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)
John Henry
Juice
Killer Klowns From Outer Space
King Kong (1976)
Kingpin
Pluto TV November Movies L-R
Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend
The Last Exorcism Part II
Last Holiday (2006)
The Last House On The Left
The Last Stand
Lawless
A League Of Their Own (1992)
Lean On Pete
The Legend Of Hercules
Life (2017)
Little Nicky
Locke
Losing Isaiah
The Loved Ones
Machine Gun Preacher
Magnolia
Man On A Ledge
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
Marathon Man
Margot At The Wedding
Marvin’s Room
The Mask Of Zorro
Mid90s
Miles Ahead
Minari
Mommie Dearest
Monster Trucks
The Monuments Men
Moon
Morris From America
A Most Violent Year
Most Wanted
Motel Hell
Mother! (2017)
Mr. & Mrs. Bridge
Mrs. Doubtfire
Muriel’s Wedding
Must Love Christmas
My Left Foot
Needle In A Timestack
Never Goin’ Back
No Country For Old Men
Obvious Child
Occupied City
Once Bitten
Once Upon A Time In Mexico
Once Upon A Time In The West
One More Shot
One Ranger
Operation Petticoat
The Other Boleyn Girl
Our Idiot Brother
Outlaws
Paris When It Sizzles
Passengers (2008)
Patriot Games
The People Vs. Larry Flynt
Perfume: The Story Of A Murderer
Phantoms
Philadelphia
Playing By Heart
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Poltergeist III
Popeye
The Possession (2012)
Predestination
Pumpkinhead
The Queen
Rachel Getting Married
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Rat Race (2001)
The Remains Of The Day
Rent (2005)
The Return Of The Living Dead
The Romantics
Rough Night
Rounders
The Rover
Rules Of Engagement
Pluto TV November Movies S-Z
The Saint
The School Of Rock
Scrooge (1954)
The Sea Of Trees
Seeking Justice
Selma
Shaft
Share
She’s Funny That Way
She’s Having A Baby
Showing Up
Snatch (2000)
Soapdish
Son Of A Gun
The Souvenir: Part II
The Spectacular Now
Stargate (1994)
Stars At Noon
Stigmata
Strategic Air Command
Suburbicon
Survive The Night
Surviving Christmas
Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby
Taxi Driver
Tears Of The Sun
Teen Wolf (1985)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
The Brothers (2001)
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Grey
Thin Line Between Love And Hate
Thunderheart
Tigerland
Titanic
Trespass Against Us
Tropic Thunder
Tucker: The Man And His Dream
The Turkey Bowl
The Tuxedo
Unbanned: The Legend Of AJ1
Under The Silver Lake
Underclassman
Up In Smoke
Vantage Point
Vertical Limit
Virtuosity
Waves
What Women Want
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
When A Stranger Calls (2006)
When Worlds Collide
While We’re Young
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Wild Things
Wings Of The Dove
Witness
The Woman In Black
World War Z
You Hurt My Feelings
Young Adult
Young Guns
Young Guns II
Zola