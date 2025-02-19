Popeye’s Revenge Trailer Turns Classic Sailor Man Into a Slasher Villain

Play video

A beloved character from your childhood doesn’t have to be in the public domain very long before it gets the low-budget slasher treatment. Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey not only launched a connected universe of fairy tale horror flicks, but it also laid the foundation for an entire sub-genre moving forward. Beloved sailor Popeye is the latest of these nostalgic characters to get the horror movie treatment, just a month after entering the public domain at the start of 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film in question is called Popeye’s Revenge, and it follows a similar formula to the first Blood and Honey movie. Some young people know about the legend of Popeye and think his ghost might be haunting an abandoned house out in the woods. When they go to check it out, hell is unleashed in the form of a slashing sailor man with an affinity for canned spinach. You can check out the trailer for Popeye’s Revenge in the video at the top of the page.

Popeye’s Revenge doesn’t take place in the Twisted Childhood Universe like Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey or Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, but it does share a similar tone to the former, along with some cast members and executive producers. Star Kelly Rian Sanson previously appeared in Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey II, while Daniel Scott and Danielle Ronald appeared in the first Blood and Honey movie. The film is directed by William Stead.

If Popeye’s Revenge is up your alley, the good news is you don’t have to wait to check it out. This week, the film made its on-demand debut exclusively on Prime Video, allowing you to purchase or rent the film right now.

Popeye first appeared in comic strips back in 1929 and quickly became a staple of the funny pages. The character went on to star in a series of theatrical shorts before his animated television series became a sensation in the early 1960s. 220 episodes of Popeye the Sailor were released from 1960-1962 and the series remains a massive favorite amongst fans to this day.

In 1980, Robert Altman directed a live-action film adaptation of the character simply titled Popeye. The movie starred Robin Williams as the titular sailor, with Shelley Duvall portraying his girlfriend, Olive Oyl, and Paul L. Smith taking on the role of his nemesis, Bluto.

What do you think of Popeye’s new horror turn? Will you be giving the movie a shot? Let us know in the comments!