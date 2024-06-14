Practical Magic 2: Nicole Kidman Confirms Return for Sequel

Warner Bros. Pictures announced earlier this week that Practical Magic 2 was in the works and now it's official: stars Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are coming back as well. Speaking with People, Kidman confirmed that she is reprising her role as Gillian Owens in the Practical Magic sequel and she isn't coming back alone. Bullock will also be returning to reprise her role as Gillian's older sister, Sally. According to Kidman, there's "a lot more to tell" which is why the sequel is happening and why the two stars are returning.

"Yes, I will be in it. And Sandy will be in it. And that's that," Kidman said. "There's a lot more to tell which is why we go, 'Okay, this is kind of interesting now to be able to do this.' [We] found a way in."

Warner Bros. announced the sequel to Practical Magic on Monday, June 10th following a cryptic post on social media announcing that the original film was arriving on the Max streaming service. Official word of the sequel soon followed with it noted at the time that Kidman and Bullock are set to produce the new film with Denise Di Novi. Akiva Goldsman is set to write the script.

What is Practical Magic About?

Based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Alice Hoffman, Practical Magic opened in theaters in 1998 and follows sisters Gillian and Sally who, following the tragic death of their parents, are raised by their aunts. As it turns out, the girls descend from a long line of witches with a curse following their ancestry thanks to a spell cast that would doom any man that falls in love with a woman from the Owens family.

As for a sequel, fans have wanted a follow up to Practical Magic for years. Hoffman's Practical Magic series contains three other books, prequels The Rules of Magic and Magic Lessons as well as a sequel, The Book of Magic. Practical Magic was also the subject of various planned television revivals and a reboot pilot was even shot for CBS in 2004 while a prequel series went into development in 2010 for ABC Family, but neither project was picked up. In 2019, another prequel project was in the works at Max, but it also didn't come to fruition.

Practical Magic 2 does not yet have a release date. Keep checking with Comic Book for updates!