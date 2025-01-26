Practical Magic Sequel May Have Found its Director

Practical Magic 2 might really be getting the “coven” back together. According to Deadline, Oscar-winner Susanne Bier is in talks to direct the eagerly anticipated sequel, though a deal has not yet been finalized. If Bier does sign on for the Warner Bros. film, it will see her reteam with both Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock. Kidman and Bullock starred in the original Practical Magic and are both returning for the film, but they’ve also worked with Bier on different projects. Bullock notably worked with Bier on Netflix’s Bird Box while Kidman has worked with the filmmaker for Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, and HBO’s The Undoing.

Practical Magic 2 will pick up the story of the Owens sisters from the first film. Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the screenplay for the original 1988 film, is writing the sequel, which will take inspiration from Alice Hoffman’s 2021 novel, The Book of Magic. The Book of Magic, while the fourth book published in the Practical Magic book series, is the direct sequel to the Practical Magic novel the first film is based on. The two other books in the series, The Rules of Magic and Magic Lessons, serve as prequels. As for when production will begin on Practical Magic 2, that date has not been revealed, though producer Denise Di Novi has previously suggested it will be this year.

“It’s going to be in 2025, but I’m not exactly sure when,” Di Novi said previously. “We’re just beginning the script, and Akiva Goldsman, who worked on the original and 10 million things since then, is writing the script.”

Kidman, who played Gillian Owens in the original film, also previously confirmed her involvement and teased that there’s a lot more to the Owens sisters’ story to be told.

“Yes, I will be in it. And Sandy will be in it,” Kidman said. “And that’s that. There’s a lot more to tell which is why we go, ‘Okay, this is kind of interesting now to be able to do this.’ [We] found a way in.’”

The original Practical Magic has long been a fan-favorite story, so much so that it has been the subject of various planned television series revivals that never quite panned out. In 2004, a reboot pilot was filmed for CBS and a separate, prequel series, entered development at ABC Family in 2010 with neither project fully materializing. Then, in 2019, HBO announced a prequel project for Max, but that, too, did. not materialize.

As for Bier, while she is a newcomer to Practical Magic, her other work is fairly well known. Her film with Bullock, Bird Box, remains one of the most watched movies in Netflix’s history while her recent series with Kidman, The Perfect Couple, was a massive hit for the streamer. She was also behind series The Night Manager (Season 1), The Undoing, and The First Lady.

Practical Magic 2 does not yet have an anticipated released date.