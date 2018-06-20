‘The Predator’ to Appear at Comic-Con

Ahead of its fall release, Shane Black’s take on The Predator is preparing to scare up some hype at next month’s San Diego Comic-Con.

According to Deadline, Fox is officially bringing The Predator to SDCC in a big way. The movie is reportedly going to be the central focus of the studio’s main panel at the convention.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Predator‘s presence is confirmed for the panel, its still unclear what other films Fox will feature. There’s a good chance that the entire presentation centers around The Predator, much like Fox’s Hall H panel last year, where everything was about Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Despite the fact that the studio had Deadpool 2 on the horizon, the entire panel at the 2017 convention was devoted to the Kingsman sequel.

This year could be a similar situation, despite the fact that Fox has some other big movies coming up. Alita: Battle Angel from Robert Rodriguez is a project that fans are hoping to see, and the studio has already wrapped principle photography on both X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants. The duo of Marvel films were slated to hit theaters this year, but each got pushed back for significant reshoots.

There is also the hope that Fox would also reveal some information about the upcoming X-Force film. We know that Deadpool, Domino, Cable, and Colossus are slated to appear in the team-up, but not many other details have been made available.

For now, we know that at least The Predator will be getting plenty of face-time with the audience at SDCC.

Written and directed by Shane Black, the reboot stars Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Jacob Tremblay, Sterling K. Brown, Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Jane, and Trevante Rhodes. The film is set is scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 14.

Are you excited to see what The Predator brings to SDCC next month? Do you think any other movies will join Fox’s presentation? Let us know your best guesses in the comments below!