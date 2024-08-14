Prime Video’s Jackpot! Gets New Limited-Edition Poster (Exclusive)

A new action-comedy is headed to our screens very soon, with the upcoming launch of Prime Video’s Jackpot!. Directed by Paul Feig, the film sports an all-star ensemble cast including John Cena, Awkwafina, and Simu Liu — and it looks like it is making its debut in style. ComicBook can exclusively debut a new limited-edition poster for Jackpot!, which is courtesy of MUTANT and designed by visual artist JJ Harrison.

This comes just days prior to Jackpot!‘s streaming debut, which will be exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, August 15th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is Jackpot! About?

In Jackpot!, in the near future, a ‘Grand Lottery’ has been newly established in California – the catch: kill the winner before sundown to legally claim their multi-billion dollar jackpot. When Katie Kim (Awkwafina) moves to Los Angeles, she mistakenly finds herself with the winning ticket. Desperate to survive the hordes of jackpot hunters, she reluctantly joins forces with amateur lottery protection agent Noel Cassidy (John Cena) who will do everything in his power to get her to sundown in exchange for a piece of her prize.

However, Noel must face off with his slick rival Louis Lewis (Simu Liu), who also seeks to collect Katie’s commission at all costs. The film is written by Rob Yescombe.

Is Jackpot! a Shang-Chi Reunion?

Jackpot! serves as an unofficial reunion for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ Liu and Awkwafina, three years after they appeared onscreen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. As Feig told ComicBook during an exclusive interview at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, that partnership was actually unintentional.

“Oh yeah, I mean, I love that movie. It’s so great,” Feig began. “They’re so funny, but it was not planned at all. I mean, Nora was already kind of attached to the script when it was sent to me. Nora’s a friend of mine, and we’ve been trying to figure out something to do together. But, then we were kinda wondering who was gonna play the villain and we weren’t sure. And then, Simu’s team called us up and said, ‘He’d be interested in doing this.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ and I didn’t really think about it until we cast him. I was like, “Oh sh-t! That’s right, they were in another movie together!‘”

Jackpot! is set to premiere globally on Prime Video on Thursday, August 15th.