Prime’s Newly Added Action with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes is an Instant Hit (& It’ll Blow Your Mind)

A newly added action thriller on Prime Video has found immediate success on the platform. As part of its strategy to keep its audience entertained, Prime Video boasts an ever-changing catalog of movies and TV shows available to stream through the platform. The service has become a huge success for Amazon, with many great Prime Video TV shows earning massive popularity, and some of its original movies faring equally well. However, some of the platform’s best movies are not unique to Prime Video, and these often prove every bit as popular — and sometimes, even more so — than its original content.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One such movie is Sisu, the 2022 Finnish action movie that has recently landed on Prime Video. Added to the platform at the beginning of February, Sisu has risen to feature in Prime Video’s top 10, according to FlixPatrol. Upon release, the movie received considerable critical praise, earning consistently positive reviews and finding itself a global audience. The Finnish action thriller follows a former commando during World War II who is forced to protect himself from a platoon of Nazi soldiers. Although international movies don’t often find themselves featured in Prime Video’s top 10, Sisu has struck a chord with audiences around the world.

Why Every Action Movie Fan Should Watch Sisu

Dubbed one of the most underrated WWII movies ever, Sisu‘s impressive 94% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes outlines how excellent the movie is. Its narrative is relatively simple, building upon a foundation of history to deliver a gloriously violent revenge thriller that serves as one of the most impressive action movies of recent years. It’s a movie that all action movie fans should see, particularly while it’s available to stream on Prime Video.

Described by critics as a “deliriously gory” movie that will give “bloody satisfaction to action aficionados”, Sisu is a rare example of an action movie that actually managed to genuinely impress reviewers. Hailed as demonstrating shades of violence on par with Quentin Tarantino while delivering a revenge story as simple and compact as those of Sergio Leone, Sisu was directly inspired by First Blood as well as the story of real-life Finnish military sniper Simo Häyhä. It made a reasonable splash upon release, too, but many quickly forgot all about it.

Sisu’s arrival on Prime Video has evidently rekindled the interest of action movie fans around the world. As well as being an exceptional standalone story, it also spawned a sequel, which itself was considered one of the best action movies of 2025. For fans of brutal violence and simple action movies with considerable grit, Sisu is an absolute must-watch. It is currently available to stream on Prime Video.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!