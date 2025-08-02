7 Great Prime Video TV Shows Nobody Talks About

Prime Video’s library of originals is bigger than most people realize. For every megahit like The Boys or Reacher, there are several smaller, stranger, more ambitious, or frankly, under-marketed shows that slip beneath the radar. Some are visually striking genre pieces. Others are brilliant comedies or wholesome anime. All are shows that were largely overlooked despite impressive storytelling.

Streaming platforms are often flooded with content, and even the best shows can drown in the algorithm. Whether it’s a lack of marketing, awkward timing, or stories that don’t fit neatly into one category, some of Prime Video’s most interesting series vanished from the cultural conversation before anyone could notice. Here are seven Prime Video originals that critics praised, fans loved, and audiences mostly missed.

1) Étoile

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, the brains behind The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, prestige dramedy series Étoile follows two ballet companies as they navigate art, ambition, and the price of success. The show is filled with stunning visuals, sharp, witty dialogue, and a rotating cast of dancers all wrestling with passion and pressure.

Despite its pedigree, big budget, and good critical reception, Étoile was canceled earlier this year, just weeks after it premiered. The first season barely had time to find an audience. It was likely expensive, risky, and not readily marketable, which is unfortunate, because it’s truly top-notch television. If you’re drawn to character dramas about art and discipline, or if you enjoyed The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Étoile is certainly worth your time.

2) Dead Ringers

Rachel Weisz plays twin gynecologists in Dead Ringers, a psychological thriller loosely based on body-horror titan David Cronenberg’s 1988 film. It’s eerie, bold, and intensely bizzare in the best way. Beverly and Elliot Mantle are brilliant but disturbed doctors working to push boundaries in fertility science. As the series goes on, their co-dependent relationship starts to unravel, and the show becomes a medical horror story that centers around obsession.

Critics praised Weisz’s performance and the show’s fearless take on the original, but it didn’t get much attention outside of critic circles. The subject matter is touchy, the imagery often grotesque, and the source material isn’t well known enough to draw in casual viewers. Amazon quietly released the series with little promotion, and without a big marketing hook, it failed to gain momentum. Still, for fans of psychological thrillers, or David Cronenberg’s film, this is a must-watch.

3) The Legend of Vox Machina

You don’t have to know anything about Critical Role to enjoy The Legend of Vox Machina. This adult animation fantasy series is wild, bloody, and full of chaotic humor, following a mismatched group of adventurers who drink, fight, fall in love, and occasionally save the day. The animation is fantastic, the voice work is top-tier, and the storytelling is sharp. It mixes drama with irreverent humor, landing somewhere between Game of Thrones and Rick and Morty.

Despite glowing reviews and a devoted fanbase, Vox Machina hasn’t broken into the mainstream. Its roots in the Dungeons & Dragons podcasting world may intimidate new viewers who assume it’s not for them. But fans of the show say it’s self-contained and accessible for new audiences. Prime didn’t push it nearly as hard as its live-action tentpoles, and even now, it feels like something you have to go looking for. If you like fantasy, animation, or just a good underdog story, this one delivers.

4) My Lady Jane

My Lady Jane is a stylish, fast-talking fantasy that turns English history on its head. Based on the young adult novel, the series reimagines Lady Jane Grey as a rebellious heroine in an alternate universe where some members of the aristocracy can shapeshift into animals. It’s sharp, silly, romantic, and self-aware, with energy that recalls another underrated gem, The Great, or even early Doctor Who. Emily Bader sparkles in the titular role, bringing warmth and wit to a largely forgotten character in history.

Released in summer 2024, the show was met with solid reviews and a small but vocal group of fans. But it quickly disappeared under the weight of more traditional period dramas. Viewers expecting something straightforward may have been thrown off by its tone, which veers from courtly romance to magical animal fights. It didn’t get the marketing push of a prestige drama or the instant fandom of something like Bridgerton, and that left it stuck somewhere in between. Still, for off-beat historical fiction lovers, My Lady Jane is top tier.

5) From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman

Passione / Hayabusa Film

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman is an anime adaptation of a Japanese light novel series by Shigeru Sagazaki and illustrated by Tetsuhiro Nabeshima, which premiered on Prime Video in July 2025. Set in a fantasy world, the story follows a quiet former adventurer who now lives a simple life in the countryside. Years ago, he took in a girl named Angeline and trained her in swordsmanship. Now, she’s a famous hero—and she’s not the only one. What begins as a story about quiet village life slowly becomes a warm, character-driven tale about found family, legacy, and the unexpected costs of heroism.

While Amazon did not produce the series, they are the international distributor and streaming platform. The show has already earned praise from fans for its wholesome tone and phenomenal combat sequences. Although it remains a niche series, Old Country Bumpkin was greenlit for season 2, so there’s still time to catch up.

6) I’m a Virgo

Boots Riley’s I’m a Virgo is unlike anything else on television. Jharrel Jerome stars as Cootie, a 13-foot-tall Black teenager raised in isolation in Oakland by his aunt and uncle. When he finally ventures out into the world, what follows is a surreal coming-of-age story that mixes magical realism, absurd comedy, and graphic novel-style visuals. It’s strange, loud, funny, political, and filled with visual metaphors that reward multiple viewings.

Despite rave reviews and Riley’s strong reputation after Sorry to Bother You, I’m a Virgo barely made an impact in the larger media conversation. It premiered all at once in June 2023 with almost no promotion. The show is packed with ideas about capitalism, policing, and identity, and it’s not easy to digest in one sitting. But the reason no one talks about it might be because it vanished from the homepage before most people knew it was there. However, its themes are more relevant than ever, and it’s still worth a watch.

7) Night Sky

Night Sky stars Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons as a couple in their seventies who discover a mysterious portal to another planet in their backyard. It’s a well-done sci-fi adventure series that touches on subjects of aging, grief, and the limits of human understanding. As they try to unravel the mystery of what’s beyond the portal, they’re also reckoning with decades of shared history and personal loss.

The series premiered in 2022 with very little fanfare. It moved at a slow, deliberate pace that likely put off some viewers, and Amazon canceled it shortly after its release. Reviews were mixed, but many praised the lead performances and the show’s quiet ambition. Many fan reviews cite a strange beauty in the way it handles cosmic wonder alongside everyday loneliness. It’s the kind of slow burn that might not hit you right away, but lingers for a long time afterward.

All shows listed are currently available to stream on Prime Video.