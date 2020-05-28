Legendary Developing ‘Prince of Cats’ Film Adaptation Starring Lakeith Stanfield

A one-of-a-kind Shakespeare adaptation is one step closer to getting to the big screen.

Legendary has reportedly won an auction for the feature rights to Image’s Prince of Cats graphic novel, according to Deadline. The film will reportedly be developed as a “star vehicle” for fan-favorite actor Lakeith Stanfield.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Prince of Cats, which is written by Ron Wimberly, is an ’80s hip-hop retelling of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet — with a twist. The adaptation follows the original story’s villain, Tybalt, as he and the Capulets navigate a violent, Blade Runner-esque Brooklyn. In this telling of the story, underground sword dueling with the Montagues blossoms alongside a vibrant music scene. The graphic novel was initially published by Vertigo Comics in 2012, before making its way over to Image in 2016.

Stanfield is best known for his roles as Darius in Atlanta, Andre Logan King in Get Out, and L in the live-action Death Note. In recent months, Stanfield has been getting critical acclaim and awards buzz for his starring role in Sorry To Bother You.

The film adaptation of Prince of Cats will be written by Selwyn Sefyu Hinds, whose most recent work includes Who Fears Death from HBO and George R. R. Martin. The film will be produced by Janet and Kate Zucker of Zucker Presentations.

You can view Image’s description for Prince of Cats below.

“PRINCE OF CATS is Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead meets The Warriorsmeets Sword of Doom. PRINCE OF CATS sets Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in an alt-universe, mid-eighties New York where dueling with live blades evolved as a cultural phenomenon alongside New York’s other street cultures; it eschews the story of the titular star-crossed lovers to follow the tragic story of Tybalt, the Prince of Cats.”

Are you excited to see Prince of Cats make its way to the big screen? Let us know what you think in the comments below.