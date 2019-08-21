Priyanka Chopra Cast In Netflix Superhero Movie

Netflix is always developing more original content, and its latest project involves star Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Isn’t It Romantic). The actress has signed on to star in a new project from Alita: Battle Angel and Spy Kids director Robert Rodriguez (via Deadline), which is currently going by the title We Can Be Heroes. It’s an original property that Rodriquez is also writing and producing, and for fans of the Spy Kids franchise, this should be right up their alley.

The premise of We Can Be Heroes revolves around an alien invasion, where the aliens are able to kidnap all of Earth’s superheroes. That puts a group of children in the unfortunate role of rescuers, and they’ll need to save both their parents and the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, it does have a very Spy Kids vibe, and while we know Chopra Jonas is a part of it, we don’t know who she will be playing.

As for Rodriguez, he is just coming off of his team-up with James Cameron on Alita: Battle Angel. The film was produced on a budget of $170 million and while it didn’t hit big domestically ($85 million) it more than made up for it internationally, as it brought in over $319 million for a worldwide total of $404,852,543 million.

Rodriguez is also keeping the Spy Kids franchise going with an upcoming third season of his Netflix animated series Spy Kids: Mission Critical. In addition to that he has also worked on projects like UglyDolls, El Rey Nation, The Chuey Martinez Show, and has Machete Kills in Space on deck, though that doesn’t have a release date yet.

Chopra Jonas will next appear in and co-produce The Sky Is Pink, which is based on motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, but she also has several other projects in development, including Gangubai, Gustakhiyan, and Cowboy Ninja Viking. She also recently starred in Rebel Wilson’s Isn’t It Romantic.

Are you excited for the new series? Let us know in the comments!