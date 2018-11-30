‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Set to Win Second Weekend at the Box Office

For a second straight weekend, Ralph Breaks the Internet is poised to wreck the domestic box office, as Disney’s latest hit faces very little competition at the theater.

According to Variety, Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph sequel is preparing to bring in around $28 million in its second outing in North America, where it will be playing in 4,017 theaters. In its five-day, Thanksgiving debut, Ralph brought in a whopping $85 million domestically. That ranks as the second biggest Thanksgiving box office performance in history, trailing only Disney’s Frozen, which opened to $93.6 million in 2013.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ralph will likely be followed by The Grinch this weekend, which is eyeing a $16 million in its fourth frame. Creed II will probably come in third with around $15 million.

No matter how much money Ralph Breaks the Internet racks up over the course of its domestic run, it still seems unlikely that we’ll get a another movie in the franchise. While speaking to ComicBook.com, directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston revealed that they feel like they’ve already told Ralph and Vanellope’s story, and that there isn’t another sequel in their plans.

“I mean, I don’t know because I feel good about where they’re at,” Johnston said. “I mean you could envision like plot things where something gets screwed up and they have to reconnect to fix it. But in terms of it being a story of maturation for Ralph? Like he’s really, like John Reilly said in the press conference. The internet represents the sort of adult phase of their life. And I think Ralph at the end, has matured where he is comfortable in his skin and he will make friends and he and Vanellope will still hang out. And Vanellope is just coming of age, she’s just finding that thing that makes her passionate, and I don’t know.”

Do you think Ralph Breaks the Internet can conquer the box office until December 14th when Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse arrives? Let us know in the comments!

Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet is currently playing in theaters.