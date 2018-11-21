‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Post-Credits Scenes Revealed

Disney’s highly-anticipated Wreck-It Ralph sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet, has finally made its way to theaters and, if you’re going to head out to see it over the long Thanksgiving weekend, you’ll want to make sure to stick around all the way through the credits. It may not be a Marvel Studios movie, but Ralph Breaks the Internet still brings the laughs after the third act is through, delivering two hilarious pot-credits scenes that you won’t want to miss.

WARNING: Spoilers are ahead for Ralph Breaks the Internet! Continue reading at your own risk…

The first of the two post-credits scenes includes a scene that was featured in the film’s trailer. Remember that little girl in the back seat of the car that is playing a game on her tablet, only to be scared to death by Ralph showing up in her game and overfeeding a bunny until he accidentally explodes? Of course, everyone remembers that scene, because it was one of the funniest gags in the trailer.

While that scene doesn’t occur in the movie itself, it does take place after the credits. In an incredibly meta conversation, the mother driving the car asks her daughter what she thought of the movie, and the daughter says that she liked it, but that “it didn’t have that funny scene from the trailer.” As you can probably guess, the girl then proceeds to play her game and Ralph enters the screen, only to stuff the bunny full of pancakes, and complete the missing trailer scene.

The second post-credits scene is an even bigger joke than the first, and really delivers on the whole “Internet” theme of the movie. It’s also an expert-level troll job by the creative team that rivals the Captain America scene in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

After the credits are done rolling, a message on the screen teases that a special “sneak peek” of Frozen 2 is on its way. This will surely get every child in the audience excited, but it only lasts for a moment.

The shot quickly cuts to Ralph singing “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley, Rick-Rolling (or Wreck-Rolling) the entire audience. Ralph goes on to sing and dance to the song for a couple of minutes before everything ends for good.

Ralph Breaks the Internet is now playing in theaters.