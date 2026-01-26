3 Great Ideas For the Next Alien Movie That Don’t Just Repeat It All Again

Projects like Romulus and Earth have made the Alien franchise bigger than it’s ever been, and we see no signs of it slowing down. It’s no longer a question of whether another Alien project will happen but when, and fan hopes are high.

Whether we see another showdown between the Xenomorph and Predator, a follow-up to a previous story, or something entirely new, we’re excited to see where the series goes from here. And of course, we have ideas.

These ideas are just a few things we’d like to see in a new Alien movie, either from original director Ridley Scott or more recent contributors like Fede Álvarez. The way the series has been going, we’re pretty sure whatever happens will be cool, but if anyone’s lacking for some guidance, these are available.

3) A Covenant/Romulus Crossover

images courtesy of 20th century studios

We weren’t quite done with Daniels and Tennessee when Covenant ended; the implication that they were doomed to experimentation as David perfected development of the Xenomorph XX121 was a little disappointing after all they’d been through. And we think the best way to bring them back would include a team-up.

We also want more of Rain and Andy, the survivors of Romulus. Their story ends with them on the way to the unaffiliated planet of Yvaga III to start a new life. And we think we have a way to combine these stories: What if that’s where David chose to set up shop after Covenant? The decades between the two movies makes this possible.

What Rain and Andy have heard is an idyllic paradise may just end up being the Xenomorph homeworld, and if they get to team up with Daniels and Tennessee to escape it, so much the better.

2) More Freaky Aliens

image courtesy of fx

Alien: Earth shows that Xenomorphs aren’t the only things lurking in the dark corners of space. The show has expanded the universe to include critters like a parasite that replaces its host’s eyeball, bloodthirsty (and smart) crawling leeches, and an animal that pretends to be a plant. It’s all gotten very scary.

The next Alien movie can keep that momentum going by including even more extraterrestrial threats both creepy and crawly. They could even go bigger: What if there’s an alien out there that’s so terrifying that even the Xenomorph is afraid of it? Maybe something that actively hunts them … wait, that’s the Predator. They should do something else. Like a huge spider.

1) David’s Downfall

image courtesy of 20th century studios

Prometheus introduces the android David as a put-upon servant, and Covenant shows his transformation into a full-blown mad scientist. He still has one stage left to his arc: a tragic end. Mad scientists don’t often win, and often, their own creations destroy them. When your creation is the Xenomorph XX121, it seems pretty likely.

David’s main grievance is that his human makers never allowed him to express himself. He’s placed his creation of a “perfect organism” above countless other lives. In that way, he’s not much different from the ones who designed him. As of the end of Covenant, he’s well set to learn that his creations don’t particularly care about him or his plans for them.

The logical ending for David’s story is his seeing real and dire consequences for his pursuits, like Prometheus, the Engineers, and Peter Weyland before him. We’d just like to see it.

What do you want to see in future Alien movies? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!