Rambo: Last Blood Trailer from Cannes Film Festival Leaks Online

Earlier today, it was reported that the first trailer for Rambo: Last Blood debuted at Cannes Film Festival this weekend during a special celebration of Sylvester Stallone‘s work and contribution to film. Now, video of that leaked trailer has surfaced online, giving us our best look yet at the upcoming fifth and likely final installment of the Rambo franchise which began all the way back in 1982.

In the video, which you can check out here, Stallone’s aging John Rambo is seen living a simple ranch life while also being deeply impacted by the various horrors he’s experienced over the years. A bit further in, the trailer also shows Rambo gearing up for a new kind of fight, one in which he promises to be the one to draw last blood. As noted previously, the trailer for Last Blood hints at a tone closer to the dark and gritty one of First Blood.

Rambo: Last Blood is set to John Rambo take on a different sort of battle than in previous installments. Based on previous descriptions, Last Blood will see Rambo living the quiet life on a farm where he’s also dealing with “severe PTSD” and some physical issues, issues significant enough that he requires a caregiver — Maria. However, when Maria’s daughter, Gabriella, is kidnapped by a cartel kidnapping girls for sex trafficking, Rambo will embark on a rescue mission to Mexico, teaming up with a reporter whose sister was also kidnapped. You can check out the official synopsis for the film below.

“Rambo teams up with a journalist to track down and rescue a group of local girls that have been kidnapped by a Mexican sex trafficking ring, after trying to settle down to a quiet peaceful life stateside at the family ranch in Arizona after spending decades abroad.”

Last Blood is the fifth and likely final entry in the Rambo franchise. The first film, First Blood, hit theaters in 1982 and was followed by Rambo: First Blood Part II in 1985, Rambo III in 1988 and Rambo in 2008. The first four movies earned the franchise over $294 million domestically and $727 million worldwide.

Adrian Grunberg is directing Rambo V while Matt Cirulnick and Stallone wrote the script. Producing are Kevin King Templeton and Les Weldon and executive producing are Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, and Boaz Davidson. Production on the film has already wrapped and it is set to debut in theaters on September 20th.

Rambo: Last Blood opens in theaters September 20.