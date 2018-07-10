Sylvester Stallone Casts Doubt on if ‘Rambo 5’ Will Happen

Thanks to First Blood and its multiple sequels, John Rambo became a defining icon in the world of ’80s action movies, solidifying Sylvester Stallone as one of the most memorable action stars of all time. Reports of a Rambo 5 have been gestating for years, yet recent comments from Stallone himself seemingly cast doubts on the likelihood of the project taking shape in the near future.

“We’re trying to come to terms on locations and things like that. Hopefully, it’ll work out, if not then there’s, you know, other things down the road,” Stallone recently shared during a recent Q&A.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stallone might not be totally dismissing the idea of Rambo 5, but he doesn’t seem incredibly passionate about whether that project ever comes to fruition.

As recent as May, everything seemed to be moving forward on schedule for the sequel, with Deadline reporting that Stallone was on board to develop a script as well as star in the project.

According to Deadline, “When the daughter of one of his friends is kidnapped, Rambo, who has been working on a ranch, crosses the U.S.-Mexican border and quickly finds himself up against the full might of one of Mexico’s most violent cartels.”

One reason that Stallone might not be focused on Rambo 5 is that his Expendables series is still alive and well, possibly becoming the actor’s priority. Additionally, Creed II is hitting theaters this November, with its predecessor having completely revitalized the Rocky series.

Another possibility is that Stallone could be holding out to see if he has an opportunity to play a major part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Stallone debuted as Starhawk, one of the founding members of the original Guardians of the Galaxy lineup. The film’s final moments included appearances from a variety of characters who served as members of the intergalactic team, immediately sparking rumors about a line-up change in the franchise’s future.

“There’s always discussion with Ravagers,” Guardians director James Gunn told Collider last year about whether or not these characters could get their own film. “It would be The Ravagers,” he added.

He also noted that there is “always a possibility” of doing a Ravagers movie, pointing out, “I would be excited about it.”

Stay tuned for details about the future of the Rambo franchise. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be landing in theaters in 2020.

Are you holding out hope that a new Rambo comes to fruition? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T YouTube, Stallone Zone]