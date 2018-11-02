‘Rambo 5’: Sylvester Stallone Returns in First Official Photo

Sylvester Stallone is making his triumphant return as Rambo in 2019, and Lionsgate has officially unveiled the first look at the iconic character’s first movie in more than a decade.

On Thursday afternoon, Lionsgate shared a photo of Sly Stallone as Rambo as he will appear in the upcoming sequel Rambo V: Last Blood. Instead of the classic bandanna around his head, Rambo is now sporting a new cowboy hat. Some set photos posted to Stallone’s Instagram account when production began teased the change in appearance for the character.

“Time to become war,” reads the tweet. “[Sylvester Stallone) is back with your first look at Rambo V: Last Blood.”

The title of the new movie is a pretty obvious callback to the original film in 1982, which was simply titled First Blood. Last Blood seemingly confirms that this film could end the franchise, bringing everything full circle, but that’s never exactly a guarantee.

In Rambo V, Stallone’s titular character goes to war with a Mexican cartel over a terrifying sex trafficking ring. You can check out the official synopsis for the film below:

“Rambo teams up with a journalist to track down and rescue a group of local girls that have been kidnapped by a Mexican sex trafficking ring, after trying to settle down to a quiet peaceful life stateside at the family ranch in Arizona after spending decades abroad.”

As previously mentioned, Last Blood is the fifth (and likely final) entry in the Rambo franchise. The first film hit theaters in 1982, followed by Rambo: First Blood Part II in 1985, Rambo III in 1988, and Rambo in 2008. Over the course of the first four movies, the Rambo franchise has earned more than $294 million at the domestic box office, and $727 million worldwide.

Adrian Grunberg is directing Rambo V: Last Blood, with a script from Matt Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone. Kevin King Templeton and Les Weldon are producing, while Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, and Boaz Davidson are serving as executive producers.

