Sylvester Stallone Starts ‘Rambo 5’ Workout

Sylvester Stallone is hitting the gym in preparation for a return to Rambo.

The 72-year-old actor shared a peek at his workout in a video shared to Instagram Friday. "Just because you've reached a certain age doesn't mean you have to feel that age," Stallone wrote in the caption.

Adrian Grunberg, who directed the Mel Gibson-led actioner Get the Gringo, steps behind the camera for the latest entry in the long-running franchise launched with 1982's First Blood. Stallone co-wrote the script and reprises his role as the machine gun-toting warrior who will next take on the Mexican cartel.

Rambo, now retired and living a humble life as a ranch worker in Arizona, is drawn into another bloody fight when he teams with an investigative journalist to track down and rescue a group of girls kidnapped by a vicious Mexican sex trafficking ring.

The project re-teams Stallone with Expendables producer Avi Lerner and is expected to head in front of cameras September 1. Spain and the Spanish Canary Islands have emerged as reported shooting locations.

Stallone last resurrected the character in 2008's Rambo, the 20-years-later sequel to Rambo III. That installment was scripted and directed by Stallone, who will again reprise his most famed role of battered boxer Rocky Balboa this Thanksgiving in Creed II after stepping back into that role for the first time in nine years after his Rocky franchise sendoff in 2006.

The actor-writer-director hasn't stepped back behind the camera since 2010's franchise-launching The Expendables, where he teamed with a cache of action stars like Jason Statham and Jet Li.

Stallone is attached to next direct and star alongside Star Wars actor Adam Driver in drama Tough as They Come, an adaptation of the best-selling Travis Mills memoir about a U.S. Army Staff Sgt. who is just one of five soldiers to ever survive a quadruple amputation from a battlefield injury.

Rambo 5 is being readied for an undated late 2019 release.