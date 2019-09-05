Rambo: Last Blood “Old School” TV Spot Released

John Rambo has settled into being Uncle John for some time now, but the unfortunate souls who decided to kidnap his niece and challenge him will find out why that was the biggest and most likely last mistake of their lives. A new TV spot for Rambo: Last Blood has just been released, spotlighting Rambo’s history of doing what he does best, and that’s surviving at all costs. Whether it’s with his trusty knife, a machine gun, a machete, or simply his hands, Rambo will get his man eventually, and you do not want to be on the other end of whatever weapon he’s wielding.

The clip starts off with showing highlights from Rambo’s past films, splicing in footage from the newest entry in the franchise. That shows this cartel taking his niece, though we don’t know exactly why. Regardless of the reason, they will soon learn why few people who mess with Rambo are alive to tell the tale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the brand new Old School TV spot above.

As the title suggests, this will probably be Rambo’s last time out, though if the movie ends up hitting at the box office we’re sure John Rambo could make another appearance, perhaps passing the torch to someone else. For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

Rambo: Last Blood is directed by Adrian Grunberg based on a screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone, and stars Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim aka Yenah Han, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada. You can check out the official description below.

“Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, RAMBO: LAST BLOOD marks the last chapter of the legendary series.”

Rambo: Last Blood hits theaters on September 20th.