Ray Fisher Negotiating Cyborg Return in The Flash Movie Amid Warner Bros. Battle

Cyborg actor Ray Fisher is in negotiations to appear in The Flash amid a public battle with Warner Bros. over misconduct Fisher says occurred on the set of Justice League. Fisher, who first appeared in the Zack Snyder-directed Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before becoming a member of the Justice League in the eponymous superhero ensemble, alleged replacement director Joss Whedon's on-set behavior was "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" when the Avengers filmmaker replaced Snyder for extensive reshoots. In a viral social media post published July 1, Fisher said Whedon was "enabled, in many ways," by then-DC CCO Geoff Johns and Justice League producer Jon Berg.

Fisher is "deep in talks/negotiations" to reprise his Cyborg role in The Flash, the first solo movie headlined by Fisher's Justice League co-star Ezra Miller, The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit confirms. Andy Muschietti directs the Justice League spinoff bringing back both Ben Affleck's Dark Knight and Michael Keaton's caped crusader from Batman 1989, both appearing as part of a storyline inspired by the multiverse-centric Flashpoint comic book event.

In a tweet earlier on Friday, Fisher alleged DC Films head Walter Hamada "attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus" in hopes the actor would "relent" on Johns, who stepped down as DC Entertainment president in June 2018. The famed comic book writer inked a first-look producing deal with Warner Bros., which includes the big-budget Green Lantern Corps.

Responding to Fisher's comments in a statement Friday night, a Warner Bros. spokesperson said, "At no time did Mr. Hamada ever 'throw anyone under the bus,' as Mr. Fisher has falsely claimed, or render any judgments about the Justice League production, in which Mr. Hamada had no involvement, since filming occurred before Mr. Hamada was elevated to his current position."

In the statement, Warner Bros. said the actor's representatives approached Hamada in July to speak with Fisher about his concerns during the Justice League production. Hamada had previously met with Fisher to discuss his return in The Flash.

It was during this July conversation that Fisher "recounted disagreements he'd had with the film's creative team regarding his portrayal of Cyborg, and complained that his suggested script revisions were not adopted," according to the statement.

The statement goes on to say Hamada noted creative differences are part of the production process, and ultimately decided by a film's writer/director. Additionally, Hamada told Fisher he would elevate his concerns to WarnerMedia so that the parent company could conduct an official investigation.

The company said Fisher is not cooperating with an investigation carried out by an independent third-party investigator, adding, "Warner Bros. remains committed to accountability and to the well-being of every cast and crew member on each of its productions. It also remains committed to investigating any specific and credible allegation of misconduct, which thus far Mr. Fisher has failed to provide."