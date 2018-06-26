‘The Gifted’ Star Emma Dumont Cast in ‘Razor’ Comic Book Movie

The Gifted star Emma Dumont has been cast in the film adaptation of the comic book series Razor.

Deadline reports that Dumont will play the titular lead role in the movie. The film is an adaptation of the comics created by Everette Hartsoe. The film is being directed by Rob Cohen, who created The Fast and the Furious, and is produced by Jeff Most (The Crow) Grant Cramer (Lone Survivor), Anna Wang (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny), Christopher Milburn (Hunter’s Prayer), and Philip Lee (The Dark Knight).

Dumont plays Nicole Mitchell, a girl who at 10-years-old witnessed the murder of her father, a police officer, at the hands of a group of criminals hoping to obstruct an ongoing investigation into their organization. Mitchell is then committed to a sanitarium for a decade, where she spends her time concocting the perfect plan for revenge.

Once released, Mitchell becomes the vigilante Razor, so-named for the razors in her wrist-gauntlets, and begins fighting crime in Chinatown.

“Emma is a renaissance woman,” said director Cohen. “She’s a wonderful actress, a professional ballet dancer, and is currently getting her degree in Robotics Engineering. I have her training in Krav Maga and, believe me, there is nothing she can’t do.”

Most added, “Emma was born to play Razor. She is the embodiment of Everette Hartsoe’s comic character come to life. Emma naturally exudes the inner strength, acumen, athleticism, vulnerability, likability and street-wise intelligence that are the hallmarks of Razor. I couldn’t be more excited about finding the right actress in Emma to bring the character of Razor to life.”

Dumont herself commented on the casting announcement on her Instagram account, stating, “YAAAAS! I’m so frickin’ excited to finally be able to talk about this. I am beyond thrilled to be taking on Everette Hartsoe’s Razor. She is layered and dark and fearless and everything a girl could ask for. Love you, Rob Cohen.”

This will make two comic book-inspired roles for Dumont. She’s also one of the leads of 20th Century Fox and Marvel Television’s X-Men television series The Gifted on FOX, where she plays Lorna Dane, also known as Magneto’s mutant daughter Polaris. The series is currently between seasons but Dumont will be one of the cast members in attendance for a panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Are you excited to see Dumont play Razor in a movie? Let us know what you think in the comments!