‘The Emoji Movie’ Wins Big at the Razzies

The Emoji Movie was dubiously honored at the 38th annual Razzies.

Presented by the Golden Raspberry Award Foundation, the Razzies “honor” the worst that cinema had to offer in the previous year, serving as a mirror to the Academy Awards that are presented on the same weekend.

The Emoji Movie was given four awards in total, included worst director, worst screenplay, and worst screen combo.

Tom Cruise, an Oscar-nominated actor, took home the Razzie for worst actor thanks to his performance in The Mummy. Tyler Perry won worst actress for his cross-dressing performance in Boo 2! A Madea Halloween. Mel Gibson took the Razzie for worst supporting actor for his performance in Daddy’s Home 2. Kim Basinger got the Razzie for worst supporting actress for Fifty Shades Darker.

Baywatch was the first winner in the brand new category “The Razzie Contender So Rotten You’ll Love It,” which is a category that Rotten Tomatoes user vote for.

Transformers: The Last Knight was nominated for several different Razzie categories – two for worst supporting actors, worst supporting actress, worst screen combo, worst remake, sequel, or ripoff, worst screenplay, worst director, worst picture, and worst actor – but somehow came out empty-handed.

Check out the full list of Razzie winners below. Or you can watch the video presentation above.:

38th Annual Golden Raspberry (Razzie) Award “Winners”:

WORST PICTURE

The Emoji Movie

WORST ACTRESS

Tyler Perry / BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween

WORST ACTOR

Tom Cruise / The Mummy

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mel Gibson / Daddy’s Home 2

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Basinger / Fifty Shades Darker

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis / The Emoji Movie

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Fifty Shades Darker

WORST DIRECTOR

Anthony (Tony) Leondis / The Emoji Movie

RAZZIE/ROTTEN TOMATOES AWARD: THE RAZZIE NOMINEE SO BAD YOU LOVED IT!

Baywatch

WORST SCREENPLAY

The Emoji Movie, Screenplay by Tony Leondis, Eric Siegel & Mike White

AWARDS PER FILM

The Emoji Movie = 4 (Worst Picture, Screen Combo, Director & Screenplay)

Fifty Shades Darker = 2 (Worst Supporting Actress & Remake, Ripoff or Sequel)

The Mummy = 1 (Worst Actor)

Baywatch = 1 (R.T. Award: The Razzie Nominee So Bad You Loved It!)

Daddy’s Home 2 = 1 (Worst Supporting Actor)