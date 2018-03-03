‘The Emoji Movie’ Wins Big at the Razzies

The Emoji Movie was dubiously honored at the 38th annual Razzies.
Presented by the Golden Raspberry Award Foundation, the Razzies “honor” the worst that cinema had to offer in the previous year, serving as a mirror to the Academy Awards that are presented on the same weekend.
The Emoji Movie was given four awards in total, included worst director, worst screenplay, and worst screen combo.
Tom Cruise, an Oscar-nominated actor, took home the Razzie for worst actor thanks to his performance in The Mummy. Tyler Perry won worst actress for his cross-dressing performance in Boo 2! A Madea Halloween. Mel Gibson took the Razzie for worst supporting actor for his performance in Daddy’s Home 2. Kim Basinger got the Razzie for worst supporting actress for Fifty Shades Darker.
Baywatch was the first winner in the brand new category “The Razzie Contender So Rotten You’ll Love It,” which is a category that Rotten Tomatoes user vote for.
Transformers: The Last Knight was nominated for several different Razzie categories – two for worst supporting actors, worst supporting actress, worst screen combo, worst remake, sequel, or ripoff, worst screenplay, worst director, worst picture, and worst actor – but somehow came out empty-handed.
Check out the full list of Razzie winners below.
38th Annual Golden Raspberry (Razzie) Award “Winners”:
WORST PICTURE
The Emoji Movie
WORST ACTRESS
Tyler Perry / BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween
WORST ACTOR
Tom Cruise / The Mummy
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mel Gibson / Daddy’s Home 2
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kim Basinger / Fifty Shades Darker
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Any Two Obnoxious Emojis / The Emoji Movie
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Fifty Shades Darker
WORST DIRECTOR
Anthony (Tony) Leondis / The Emoji Movie
RAZZIE/ROTTEN TOMATOES AWARD: THE RAZZIE NOMINEE SO BAD YOU LOVED IT!
Baywatch
WORST SCREENPLAY
The Emoji Movie, Screenplay by Tony Leondis, Eric Siegel & Mike White
AWARDS PER FILM
The Emoji Movie = 4 (Worst Picture, Screen Combo, Director & Screenplay)
Fifty Shades Darker = 2 (Worst Supporting Actress & Remake, Ripoff or Sequel)
The Mummy = 1 (Worst Actor)
Baywatch = 1 (R.T. Award: The Razzie Nominee So Bad You Loved It!)
Daddy’s Home 2 = 1 (Worst Supporting Actor)