Razzie Awards 2020: Hellboy, Dark Phoenix and Joker Score Nominations

Awards season wouldn’t be complete without the Razzie Awards and at long last, the organization has unleashed its nominations for the worst of the worst in cinema for 2019. As one might expect, Cats paved the way with the most nominations this year, walking away with a whopping nine nods from Worst Picture all the way down to Worst Director & Screenplay.

Lionsgate’s Hellboy was also prominent throughout the list, “earning” five nominations in Worst Actor, Worst Director, and Worst Remake/Rip-Off. Believe it or not, Joker also made the list, despite its 11 Oscar nominations.

Each year, the Golden Raspberry Awards — or Razzies, for short — celebrate the worst movies to hit theaters in the past year. This year’s milestone 40th awards will be the first ever to be televisied, appearing later this month on the Comedy Dynamics Network.

Keep scrolling to see the entire list of nominations at the 40th Razzie Awards.

Worst Picture

Cats

The Fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

Worst Actor

James Franco, Zeroville

David Harbour, Hellboy

Matthew McConaughey, Serenity

Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta, The Fanatic, Trading Paint

Worst Actress

Hilary Duff, The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Anne Hathaway, The Hustle, Serenity

Francesca Hayward, Cats

Tyler Perry (As Madea), A Madea Family funeral

Rebel Wilson, The Hustle

Worst Supporting Actress

Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis, A Madea Family Funeral

Judi Dench, Cats

Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: Last Blood

Rebel Wilson, Cats

Worst Supporting Actor

James Corden, Cats

Tyler Perry, A Madea Family funeral

Seth Rogen, Zeroville

Bruce Willis, Glass

Worst Screen Combo

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs, Cats

Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge”, Cats

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage, Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts

Worst Director

Fred Durst, The Fanatic

James Franco, Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: Last Blood

Tom Hooper, Cats

Neil Marshall, Hellboy

Worst Screenplay

Cats

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hellboy

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last BLood

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

Dark Phoenix

Godzilla, King of the Monsters

Hellboy

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

Wrost Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property

Dragged Across Concrete

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hellboy

Joker

Rambo: Last Blood

Razzie Redeemer Award