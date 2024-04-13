Rebecca Ferguson Speaks Out on Backlash to Calling Out "Absolute Idiot" for Bad Behavior on Set

Rebecca Ferguson is one of the stars you can currently catch on the big screen in Dune: Part Two, and she made a lot of waves during the film's press tour. Ferguson, who plays Lady Jessica in the movie, made headlines after talking about an unnamed former co-star in one of her interviews. Ferguson called the actor an "idiot" and revealed they screamed at her and made her cry. While she confirmed the actor in question wasn't Tom Cruise or Hugh Jackman, many people online started speculating about who it could be. During a recent interview with The Jess Cagle Show, Ferguson revealed she was "not expecting" her comments to lead to a viral guessing game.

"Number one, yes, I kind of enjoyed the grab," Ferguson explained. "But what I realized even at the age that I am now – 21 – is it doesn't matter. I definitely think I'm much more open. I also know where my boundaries are. But the point of the interview wasn't about finding the person – of course, people will be interested. But I was excited about the question, which was a very good question by [Josh Smith]. Because the point was: Is there a point in your career where you were treated in a way where you changed your decision on – this is how I formulated it in myself – where you want change, or you will not accept it? And it was such a clear moment for me working with this person."

"But I got phone calls from amazing co-stars who I've worked with going, 'You understand what you've done, right?!'" she continued. "And I was like, 'Oh my God. No, I didn't think.' I mean, it's not my responsibility, to be honest. I don't really care. You know, 'You're great, but my story is my story, and if you're a good person, then don't worry about it.'"

While the guessing game has since died down, there were many big names on Ferguson's list of former co-stars. You can read her original comments below:

"I did a film with an absolute idiot of a co-star and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn't get the scenes out," Ferguson said while appearing on the Reign With Josh Smith podcast. "And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at and I would cry walking off set."

"This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say, 'You call yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with?' I stood there just breaking," Ferguson continued. "Because this person was number one on the call sheet, there was no safety net for me. No one had my back."

Dune: Part Two is still playing in theaters.