Rebel Moon Stars Reflect on Filming Back-to-Back Zack Snyder Films

The next Rebel Moon chapter officially arrives on Netflix in a matter of days, taking the sci-fi world of director Zack Snyder to new heights. Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver will be the second portion of Snyder's narrative for the saga, and was filmed back to back with last year's Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Atticus Noble actor Ed Skrein and Regent Balisarius actor Fra Free spoke about putting their stamp on Rebel Moon's story in such a specific shooting schedule.

"It was really hard, there's no hiding it, there's no two ways about it," Skrein explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "It was so, so hard and I'm so glad that they did it and I'm proud of it and met some amazing, wonderful, beautiful people out of it, but it was super tough. Super, super tough. It comes with the territory. When you watch the movie, you can see that you can't make a movie like this without it being tough."

"And the heat, in the summer," Free echoed. "I arrived in October, I think, and our crossover, the handing of the baton, Ed's final scene, was actually my first. And it was quite a moderate temperature inside. I did most of my stuff in a well-air-conditioned studio, so I felt their pain. I got off very easy."

What Is Rebel Moon: Part Two About?

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver features a returning cast that includes Sofia Boutella as Kora, Ed Skrein as Atticus Noble, Anthony Hopkins as Jimmy, Michiel Huisman as Gunnar, Djimon Hounsou as Titus, Staz Nair as Tarak, Bae Doona as Nemesis, Fra Free as Balisarius, and Cary Elwes as The King.

Will There Be a Rebel Moon Director's Cut?

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, Snyder revealed that both film installments of Rebel Moon will have R-rated director's cuts, which will be released on Netflix at a later date. As co-writer Kurt Johnstad explained in a recent interview with ComicBook.com, fans can safely expect both of those director's cuts to be released at the same time, at some point in 2024.

"Yeah, you're going to see them this year for sure," Johnstad told us. "From what I've been told... I can't give you a date, I know there is a date but I can't give you that date. But you'll see them. What I've been told by Zack, and I believe that this is allowed to be said, that both movie one and movie two will be released on the same day at the same time. So sometime in 2024, you can sit down and for six hours have a non-interrupted experience of Zack Snyder."

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver will be released exclusively on Netflix on April 19th.