Rebel Moon Star Ray Fisher Says He'll Know His Next Acting Role When He Sees It

Ray Fisher and Zack Snyder have teamed up once more in Snyder's new Netflix project Rebel Moon, which recently launched its anticipated first chapter. Fisher and Snyder previously worked together on the now infamous Justice League, where Fisher played Cyborg, but he's traded in the cybernetic armor for the role of a freedom fighter named Darrian Bloodaxe. Those who have watched the film know the character met his tragic yet epic end in Rebel Moon Part One, though more is planned for the character in other spinoff projects. In a new interview with Discussing Film, Fisher was asked about what his next acting project will be. Fisher isn't actually sure what's next in that regard, but he will definitely know the next thing when sees it.

When asked what he sees in his future in terms of film or TV, Fisher said, "I don't think that far ahead. Usually, when I do a project, I like to wait a bit and see how it sits on me once the piece comes out. I've given it some time to deeply review the process that I went through. The big thing that I tell everybody is... I'll know the next thing when I see it. I'll know when I feel it. I move with my heart and my intuition when it comes to this. Thankfully, it has not steered me in the wrong direction so far."

"It gets a little bit frustrating for the reps sometimes because I don't audition for a ton of things," Fisher said. "I only go after the things I feel passionate about. So, it's a blessing to have found a home and collaborators like Zack and some of the other folks I've been blessed to work with throughout my career. And if those are the folks I'm fortunate enough to work with for the remainder of my career, I would be in heaven!"

Fisher also reveals when Snyder first pitched him Rebel Moon, and he couldn't wait to hear more. "I was like, 'Bro tell me everything!' It's one of those crazy things where this has been near and dear to Zack for decades. Once you get him talking about it, he's all over the place. He's literally got stories upon stories in his head about what this universe is. And I think he, Kurt [Johnstad], and Shay [Hatten] did a phenomenal job fleshing everything out so that fans can enjoy the rich history and culture of each of these worlds."

When asked what he hopes fans take away from his performance as Darrian Bloodaxe in Rebel Moon, Fisher said, "I want them to take the spirit of rebellion out of it. The idea that, together, we can stand up against a greater power that is seeking to stop us from receiving justice, freedom, and equality. I think that people have more power, especially these days than they believe, and by coming together, we can accomplish just about anything."

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is streaming on Netflix now.

Are you excited for more Rebel Moon? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things Rebel Moon with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!