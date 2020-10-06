The Rock Goes Big Technology Nerd To Explain Camera Used in Red Notice

✖

Now that Dwayne Johnson has given his endorsement to one of this year's presidential election tickets, The Rock is back to work on Red Notice. He stars in the Netflix action movie alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. Johnson took to Instagram to share a look at and explanation of the camera technology being employed for the film. "Another very productive work week on set of RED NOTICE 🙏🏾," he writes in the status alongside the photo. * Some very cool Hollywood intel for all you cinephiles out there 🎥 I'm gonna sound like a big technology nerd but the hell with it, here we go🤓

"The small @panavisionofficial camera on the right in this picture thats on a slider, on top of a wooden apple box is using one of the most prolific Hollywood lenses of all time. It's an ultra Panatar anamorphic lens. The same glass that shot BEN HUR (1959) and LAWRENCE OF ARABIA (1962). 60+ year old glass with beautiful quirks and distortions and a unique bokeh. Old school shit — they literally don't (and can't!) make them like this anymore. We've coupled these lenses with the most cutting edge digital technology in the world — Red's 8k Monstro — to achieve a look that's both old school Hollywood & new school slick. No one's photographed a film with this combo before — until RED NOTICE.

"A special shout to our brilliant/hungry cinematographer @markusforderer for his unique and groundbreaking vision. We're making a great one. The world's most wanted art thief. An FBI profiler. And the greatest conman the world has ever seen."

Johnson is back to work after he and his family contracted COVID-19. In September, Red Notice producer Hiram Garcia explained how the pandemic is affecting the film's production.

"The entire approach is different and unique, but everything from testing every day to temperatures being checked," he said. "We have a pod system, we have zones — yellow, red, green, depending on who can go where — we only have limited people on sets. There are giant manuals with hundreds and hundreds of pages of these new protocols, and we've worked really closely with Netflix and amazing epidemiologists and doctors to come up with this plan that feels super sound. We're all very confident in it."

Production resumed on September 14th, with about half the film completed. Garcia said that Netflix has been "100% behind" doing whatever it takes to keep the cast and crew safe as filming continues. Production made adjustments to complete the film on sound stages. The film should wrap in November.